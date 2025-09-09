Willis launches new Global Risk Engineering team to enhance global specialization

LONDON, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), today announced the launch of its newly established Global Risk Engineering team, a key expansion of its Global Risk & Analytics (R&A) business.

By consolidating and elevating its engineering capabilities, Willis is enhancing its ability to deliver industry-leading specialization, powered by proprietary data, advanced analytics, and technology-enabled solutions. The Global Risk Engineering team will provide both single-site and portfolio-level assessments, enabling clients to achieve deeper insights, greater resilience, and measurable improvements in their total cost of risk (TCOR).

With nearly 200 risk engineers operating across 30 countries, including North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Willis brings together global expertise with local specialization. This powerful combination supports multinational and large organizations by uniting Property and Casualty Risk Control expertise with market-leading data science, decision support tools, sector, and industry-specific knowledge.

The new proposition goes beyond traditional risk engineering. By aligning proprietary data sets with specialized capabilities, the Global Risk Engineering team is uniquely positioned to deliver tailored, data-enabled solutions that optimize risk management strategies, improve resilience, and maximize clients’ return on investment.

Marc Hindman, Head of Risk Control & Claims Advocacy, Risk and Analytics at Willis, commented: “We’re delighted to launch our new Global Risk Engineering proposition, which represents a significant step forward in how we deliver value to clients. By combining multidisciplinary expertise with proprietary data, technology, and advanced analytics, we can offer clients solutions that are not only customized to their sector, but also future-focused—helping them navigate emerging risks, ESG and climate goals, and the broader strategic challenges they face.

“Through this launch, Willis reinforces its commitment to providing differentiated, technology-driven risk engineering solutions that strengthen resilience, lowers TCOR, improves risk quality and empowers organisations to make smarter, data-led decisions with confidence.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Contact

Lauren David

Email: lauren.david@wtwco.com