AXIL BRANDS Launches Nationwide at Costco with AXIL XCOR SE™ Advanced Hearing Protection and Enhancement Earbuds

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands is excited to announce that the XCOR SE™, our state-of-the-art hearing protection and enhancement earbuds, is now available in over 300 Costco stores nationwide. This national rollout expands access to our innovative technology, allowing Costco members to experience the XCOR SE’s superior performance in protecting and enhancing hearing firsthand.

The new XCOR SE™ sets a new standard with its advanced 26 SNR (Signal-to-Noise Ratio) hearing protection and up to 4x hearing enhancement, even in Protect Mode. Featuring Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and water- and sweat-resistant design, these earbuds are perfect for the gym, shooting range, hunting, concerts, or any loud environment where clear sound and protection are essential.

“We’re excited to partner with Costco to bring the XCOR SE™ to millions of members nationwide,” said Jeff Toghraie, Chairman and CEO of AXIL Brands. “This landmark retail expansion significantly amplifies our market presence and underscores the rising demand for premium hearing solutions. It reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and operational excellence while diversifying our distribution channels and unlocking substantial annual sales potential.”

The launch of the XCOR SE™ in Costco clubs is a testament to AXIL Brands’ ongoing success in delivering innovative hearing solutions. By combining advanced technology with strategic retail partnerships, AXIL continues to solidify its position as a leader in the hearing protection and enhancement market. This expansion follows the success of AXIL’s earlier XCOR models and builds on collaborations with industry leaders like NASCAR, Monster Jam, U.S.A Shooting further demonstrating the brand’s ability to cater to premium markets.

Discover the XCOR SE Costco locations nationwide, and experience why it’s the ultimate choice for hearing protection and enhancement. For more details about the XCOR SE and AXIL’s full range of cutting-edge products, visit www.goaxil.com.

About AXIL Brands

AXIL Brands (NYSE American: AXIL) is an emerging global consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL® brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3® brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and throughout Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include those identified by words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “may,” “will,” “potential”, and similar expressions. For example, there can be no assurance that the Company will receive any additional purchase orders. These statements reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and business performance, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, among other things: (i) the Company’s ability to grow its net sales and operations, including developing new and improved products, diversifying and expanding its distribution and retail channels, and expanding internationally, and perform in accordance with any guidance; (ii) the Company’s ability to generate sufficient revenue to support the Company’s operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iii) potential difficulties or delays the Company may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) the Company’s ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies and hearing enhancement and protection companies; (v) the concentration of the Company’s customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to the Company by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which the Company operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase the Company’s product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce the Company’s earnings; (vii) the Company’s ability to engage in acquisitions, investments, partnerships, strategic alliances or dispositions when desired; (viii) the Company’s ability to successfully accelerate its supply chain transition strategy and achieve the intended benefits; and (ix) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, the possibility of an economic recession and other macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events, and uncertainty, increased tariffs and other trade restrictions and barriers, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, including the effects of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and conflict in the Middle East, and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations:

Todd McKnight

Tel: (917) 349-2715

investors@goaxil.com