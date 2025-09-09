Prosafe SE: New registered share capital following exercise of Warrants

9 September 2025 - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Prosafe SE ("Prosafe" or the "Company") on 18 July 2025 regarding the publication of a prospectus approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority for the offering of up to 17,868,651 warrants (the "Warrants") (the "Warrants Offering").

Reference is further made to the stock exchange announcement made by Prosafe on 26 August 2025 regarding the final results of the exercise period for Warrants issued in the Warrants Offering.

Registration of the 13,033,597 new shares issued following exercise of 13,033,597 Warrants have now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

The Company's registered share capital has consequently been increased by EUR 130,335.97, from EUR 3,395,043.69 to EUR 3,525,379.66, by issuance of 13,033,597 new shares, each with a nominal value of EUR 0.01.

The Company's new registered share capital is EUR 3,525,379.66 divided into 352,537,966 shares, each with a nominal value of EUR 0.01.

For further information, please contact:

Reese McNeel, CFO and interim CEO

Phone: +47 415 08 186

