MEXC Delivers Exceptional August Results with 1,788% Average User Returns





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced exceptional August performance metrics that demonstrate a decisive market shift toward infrastructure and utility-focused projects.

The exchange's top-performing assets averaged 1,788% gains, while platform activities generated over $500,000 in user rewards. Infrastructure and utility tokens dominated performance charts, comprising 80% of high-gaining assets—a dramatic increase from July's 50% representation. The exchange's top 10 highest-performing tokens delivered maximum gains averaging 2,189%, spearheaded by infrastructure projects BAS (5,327%) and MITO (3,155%).

Diversified Platform Ecosystem Delivers Multi-Channel Value

MEXC's comprehensive platform activities created substantial earning opportunities across multiple revenue streams:

Launchpad Performance: Three premium token launch events attracted over 50,000 participants, collectively raising $5.7 million. Strategic pricing mechanisms enabled new users to achieve returns up to 1,093% through ETH purchases at 90% below market price, while WLFI participants captured 220% returns within the first trading hour.

Gamified Engagement: Spin & Win campaigns generated a $450,000 prize pool with 100% winning rates on select activities, including individual session rewards reaching 1,000 USDT per participant.

Concentrated Staking Rewards: A single high-impact Launchpool event drew 6,100+ participants, delivering 80.24% APR for new users and an exceptional 1,501.3% APR for existing participants through concentrated liquidity mechanisms.

Systematic Token Distribution: 84 Airdrop+ activities engaged 47,000+ users, distributing over $45,000 in rewards with new participants receiving average distributions of 50+ USDT.

Sector Analysis Reveals Strategic Market Evolution

AI and Web3 infrastructure projects maintained robust momentum, representing 30% of high-performers with standout returns including CAMP (3,042%), FIR (1,275%), and LIVE (876%). The BSC ecosystem demonstrated clear dominance, hosting 70% of top-performing projects, while Ethereum continued attracting technically sophisticated development initiatives.

"August's performance metrics demonstrate MEXC's ability to identify and support the market's evolution toward meaningful infrastructure development," said Tracy Jin, COO of MEXC. "Our curated approach to token selection combined with diversified platform activities creates sustainable value propositions for users while supporting genuine technological innovation."

The convergence of elevated trading volumes with exceptional returns signals growing investor sophistication in evaluating utility-focused projects, positioning MEXC as the preferred platform for both emerging opportunities and established digital assets.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article about cryptocurrencies does not represent MEXC's official stance or investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully evaluate market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

