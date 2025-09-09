Ambow Education Launches HybriU® 3D Mobile Station, Redefining 3D Production and Broadcasting with Seamless Portability

Cupertino, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), an innovator of AI-powered phygital (physical + digital) solutions for education, corporate collaboration and live events, today announced that it has launched HybriU® 3D Mobile Station, a breakthrough self-contained cart that brings cinematic-grade, interactive 3D production out of the studio and into everyday environments.

Built upon HybriU’s proprietary end-to-end 3D technology—the first of its kind to capture, encode, transform, decode and display 3D signals in real time—the HybriU 3D Mobile Station integrates the entire video production workflow into a single portable unit. This portable solution eliminates reliance on fixed studios and specialized infrastructure, dramatically lowering both cost and complexity.

With this innovative new product, immersive 3D broadcasting and collaboration become accessible worldwide, opening the door to mainstream adoption of next-generation 3D experiences.

HybriU 3D Mobile Station combines multiple high-performance 3D cameras with integrated processing and transmission software to capture events from several angles, synchronize and compress footage, and deliver it instantly. Audiences can experience the results on 3D LED walls, IMAX theaters, 3D TVs, VR headsets or glasses.

“With the launch of the HybriU 3D Mobile Station, we are breaking down the barriers of immersive 3D broadcasting by putting it into the hands of educators, enterprises and event organizers,” said Dr. Jin Huang, President and CEO of Ambow Education. “It makes it possible for a teacher to deliver lifelike lessons without a studio, for a company to host a global product launch in real time, or for fans to watch a concert live through VR headsets at home. We’ve removed the infrastructure barrier that kept 3D experiences confined to a few specialized venues.”

The new HybriU 3D Mobile Station is designed to serve a broad range of industries, including educational institutions, enterprises and event organizers, eliminating the need for physical installation. In education, it enables immersive hybrid classrooms where remote and on-site learners share the same interactive 3D experience. In entertainment and live events, it brings concerts, sports and performances to remote audiences with multi-device 3D broadcasting and cinematic realism. For corporate and enterprise customers, it provides a tool for immersive training, product demonstrations and global collaboration sessions that go beyond conventional video conferencing.

With its scalable, flexible architecture, the HybriU 3D Mobile Station strengthens Ambow’s portfolio of HybriU products and underscores the Company's strategy to extend beyond education into corporate and entertainment markets. By bridging the physical and digital worlds with HybriU, Ambow is positioned at the forefront of immersive communication and collaboration.

About Ambow

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading technology company offering phygital (physical + digital) innovation solutions for education, corporate conferencing and live events. Through its patented flagship platform, HybriU®, Ambow is redefining the future of learning, collaboration, and communication by delivering immersive, real-time experiences to organizations and audiences worldwide. For more information, visit www.ambow.com and www.hybriU.com.

