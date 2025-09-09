Bowman Selected by Nebraska DOT for Statewide Bridge Inspections

RESTON, Va., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, has been selected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) to provide on-call bridge evaluation services across the state. Under the two-year contract, Bowman will inspect approximately 300 to 500 bridges statewide.

The award deepens Bowman’s long-running relationship with NDOT and secures its place among a select list of firms entrusted with statewide bridge evaluations. The company’s responsibilities include condition assessments, safety inspections, load ratings and recommendations for repair or replacement, covering bridges, interstate crossings and structures across rural and urban regions.

“This win exemplifies the success of our commitment to acquisition integration and revenue capture,” said Gary Bowman, founder and CEO of Bowman. “The combined contributions of several recent acquisitions made it possible, and the nature of the assignment adds predictable, reoccurring backlog while broadening our service mix with a marquee client. Just as importantly, the synergies of our long-term growth plan are delivering organic growth and a greater share of the national infrastructure market, strengthening our competitive position as a lifecycle infrastructure service provider."

Work under the assignment begins immediately, with initial work orders already issued. Earlier this year, the company was awarded a separate on-call professional engineering contract with NDOT. Taken together, the two 2025 awards signal a broadening of a partnership that has driven value for several decades. Bowman continues to focus on expanding its national transportation services practice, which includes roads, bridges, highways, traffic studies, ports & harbors, aviation, mass transit and rail.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With 2,500 employees in 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides extensive planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

