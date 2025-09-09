Portillo’s Inc. to Participate in Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) announces the following event:

What: Portillo’s Management Fireside Chat and Q&A Michael Osanloo, President and CEO Michelle Hook, CFO Brian Mullan, Piper Sandler Restaurant Analyst When: Wednesday, September 10 at 4:30 p.m. EDT Where: investors.portillos.com How: Live webcast (web address above) Contact: Chris Brandon, Vice President of Investor Relations 312.931.5578 cbrandon@portillos.com

*This webcast event will be archived on the Portillo’s Investor Relations website for replay.

About Portillo’s

Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) is a one-of-a-kind brand that has grown from a small hot dog trailer in Chicago to more than 90 restaurants across 10 states. Known for its unique menu of craveable Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and iconic chocolate cake, Portillo’s is beloved in both its home of Chicagoland and across new and growing markets. Portillo’s operates a company-owned model of not just restaurants – but experience-focused destinations that blend dine-in, drive-thru, takeout and delivery to serve our guests with the food they crave. And now, after six decades of success and counting, Portillo’s is on a mission to bring its iconic food and unforgettable dining experience to guests across the country.

