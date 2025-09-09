Catalogic Software Elevates Backup Reliability and Cyber-Resilience with Newest Version of DPX

Paramus, NJ, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalogic Software a provider of secure data protection solutions for over 25 years, today announced Catalogic DPX 4.13, the latest version of its all-in-one enterprise backup and recovery solution.

Most backup products require stitching together separate vendors for software, storage, and ransomware protection creating complexity and more points of failure. DPX delivers everything in a unified, software-defined platform that runs on an organization’s existing hardware. Designed to protect against everything from accidental deletions to ransomware, DPX ensures every backup is immutable, encrypted, verified, and ready for clean recovery.

DPX 4.13 introduces major advancements including automated backup integrity checks, proactive malware scans, restore point selection, and seamless network reconfiguration, organizations can validate recoverability, strengthen cyber-resilience, and streamline disaster recovery operations, all from a single platform.

Major enhancements in DPX 4.13 include:

Backup Verification – New safeguards to ensure backups are recoverable and free from malware.

New safeguards to ensure backups are recoverable and free from malware. Rapid Return to Production (RRP) – Enhanced orchestrated disaster recovery for VMware for faster disaster recovery and improved RTO/RPO.

Enhanced orchestrated disaster recovery for VMware for faster disaster recovery and improved RTO/RPO. Improved vStor Ransomware Defense – GuardMode now scans agentless VMware and block-level backup jobs in vStor to detect threats before restoration, preventing reinfection while using your existing hardware.

"With DPX 4.13, we’re raising the standard for backup reliability and cyber-resilience,” said Ryan Kaw, Vice President of Sales, Catalogic Software. “These new capabilities give customers confidence that their backups are recoverable, secure, and flexible enough to meet today’s complex restore scenarios.”

For more details on Catalogic DPX 4.13 and its newest features, please visit the DPX Product Page.

About Catalogic Software

Catalogic Software is a secure data protection company providing innovative backup and recovery solutions including its flagship DPX product, enabling IT organizations to protect, secure and leverage their data. Catalogic’s CloudCasa offers cloud data protection, backup and disaster recovery as a service for Kubernetes applications and cloud data services. Learn more at www.catalogicsoftware.com and www.cloudcasa.io .