CTERA Announces IntelliVerse 2025: A Free Virtual Forum on Data Readiness and AI in Digital Transformation

New York, NY, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTERA, the leader in Integrated Data Intelligence, today announced the inaugural IntelliVerse 2025, a free two-day virtual event to be held September 16-17, designed to equip IT leaders, business executives, and technology professionals with the strategies and insights needed to manage, protect, store and leverage their data across highly distributed environments.

IntelliVerse 2025 will focus on the importance of data readiness and leveraging AI in digital transformation and will spotlight the urgent need for enterprises to prepare for explosive data growth, increasing security risks, and the expanding role of AI in driving business outcomes. With global data projected to reach 181 zettabytes in 2025, the forum will address how organizations can operationalize enterprise intelligence to achieve efficiency, resilience and compliance in the years ahead.

"Maintaining outdated storage infrastructure poses significant risks for enterprises, making modernization essential to future-proof and unlock new value from their data," said Karyn Price, Industry Director of ICT at Frost & Sullivan. "Educational forums like IntelliVerse offer invaluable opportunities for industry leaders to discover the best strategies for their organizations."

IntelliVerse 2025 is organized into three distinct tracks tailored to the needs of different audiences. The General Sessions will feature keynotes and panels led by industry experts, delivering strategic insights and actionable guidance for all attendees. The Partner Sessions are designed specifically for CTERA’s channel and strategic partners, offering focused discussions on accelerating business growth and deepening collaboration opportunities. The Customer Sessions will provide CTERA customers with hands-on learning and product engagement, showcasing best practices and innovations to help them maximize value from their data infrastructure investments.

IntelliVerse 2025 will bring together thought leaders, industry analysts, partners, and customers to share expertise and real-world insights. Featured speakers include:

Karyn Price, Industry Director, ICT, Frost & Sullivan

Michael Hay, Chief Technology Strategy Officer, Americas, Hitachi Vantara

Trevor White, VP Advisory and Consulting, Nucleus Research

Alex Acilla, Principal Validation Analyst, Enterprise Storage Group

Brad Shimmin, VP, Practice Lead, The Futurum Group

Darren Sharpe, UK Marketplace Partner Lead, Microsoft

"In the enterprise race towards AI, it’s becoming evident that many stalled or ineffective initiatives stem from a lack of data readiness rather than AI challenges," said Brad Shimmin, Vice President and Practice Lead of Data Intelligence, Analytics & Infrastructure at The Futurum Group. "Forums like IntelliVerse allow industry experts, including myself, to share insights on how senior leaders are looking beyond mere AI models and algorithms to build a lasting competitive advantage."

Reserve your seat today for IntelliVerse 2025. For more details and to register, visit the IntelliVerse 2025 event page link.

“CTERA’s inaugural IntelliVerse 2025 is a forum for exploring how enterprises can prepare for the challenges and opportunities of a data-driven future,” said Cheryle Cushion, SVP of Marketing, CTERA. “As organizations face an ever-changing threat landscape, the never-ending growth of unstructured data across an increasingly distributed work environment and the transformative impact of AI, this event delivers the insights and practical strategies we all need to stay ahead.”

About CTERA

CTERA is a global leader in the integrated data intelligence market enabling organizations of all sizes to efficiently and effectively manage, protect, store, and leverage their data across highly distributed environments. With a foundation built on security, scale, and seamless integration, the CTERA Intelligent Data Platform empowers organizations to align their data management strategies to continuously deliver against today’s business needs and tomorrow’s vision.