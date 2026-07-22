CTERA Earns Dual PeerSpot Tech Leader Awards for Cloud Storage and Cloud Backup

New York, NY, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTERA, a leader in intelligent data management, today announced that the CTERA Enterprise File Services Platform has been recognized with two PeerSpot Q2 2026 Customer Choice Tech Leader Awards, ranking No. 2 in both the Cloud Storage and Cloud Backup categories. The awards are based entirely on verified customer reviews and real-world deployment experiences shared by enterprise IT professionals.

Unlike analyst evaluations or sponsored rankings, PeerSpot's Tech Leader Awards are determined by a full year of verified practitioner feedback, recognizing the products that consistently deliver value in production environments. PeerSpot ranks the top three solutions in each technology category based on customer reviews and buyer engagement.

"This award matters because it comes straight from the people who actually use the software every day," said Russell Rothstein, Founder and CEO of PeerSpot. "No analyst opinions, no guessing games, just honest feedback from real tech professionals. By making the top three in two categories, CTERA has proven that the CTERA Enterprise File Services Platform for enterprise data and content services works well where it counts: in real-world enterprise environments.

The CTERA Enterprise File Services Platform unifies file services across endpoints, branch offices, and the cloud into a single, centrally managed data fabric. By eliminating data silos and applying consistent security and governance across distributed environments, CTERA helps global organizations simplify operations, strengthen cyber resilience, and transform unstructured data into a governed foundation for AI and analytics.

"There's no stronger validation than recognition from the customers who rely on our platform," said Oded Nagel, CEO of CTERA. "Earning top rankings in both Cloud Storage and Cloud Backup reflects our commitment to helping enterprises do more than store and protect data. CTERA enables organizations to turn unstructured data into a secure, intelligent foundation for AI, automation, cyber resilience, and business innovation."

To read the customer reviews for the CTERA Enterprise File Services Platform, please visit: https://customerchoiceawards.peerspot.com/awards/ctera

CTERA’s social media resources include:

CTERA Blog: https://www.ctera.com/blog/

X: https://x.com/CTERA

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ctera/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CTERA/

About CTERA

CTERA is the global leader in the integrated data intelligence market enabling organizations of all sizes to efficiently and effectively manage, protect, and leverage their unstructured data across highly distributed environments. With a foundation built on security, scale, and seamless integration, the CTERA Intelligent Data Platform empowers organizations to align their data management strategies to continuously deliver against today’s business needs and tomorrow’s vision.

About PeerSpot

PeerSpot is the Buying Intelligence Platform for enterprise technology, helping buyers make confident decisions through verified practitioner reviews, product comparisons, buyer guides, and community expertise. PeerSpot powers validated reviews for AWS Marketplace and Google Cloud Marketplace and transforms customer insight into AI-ready buying intelligence.