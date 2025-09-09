zSpace and Paracosma Partner to Accelerate Certification Prep with Virtual Vehicle Inspection Trainer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC), a leader in immersive augmented reality (AR) solutions for education, today announced a strategic partnership with Paracosma Inc., an award-winning AR/VR solutions provider, to bring advanced vehicle systems training to classrooms and workforce development programs. Together, the companies will deliver the Heavy Machine & Vehicle Inspection Virtual Trainer , designed to prepare students for industry-recognized certifications and careers in automotive, diesel, and heavy equipment fields.

The Virtual Trainer bridges the gap between classroom learning and real-world experience by giving students access to interactive simulations that replicate the inspection, maintenance, and disassembly of heavy machinery and vehicles. Through immersive AR/VR technology delivered on zSpace’s headset-free laptop solutions, learners gain hands-on practice that would traditionally require costly equipment, tools, and shop space.

“By combining zSpace’s expertise in education technology with Paracosma’s innovation in virtual training, we are making it possible for students to build workforce-ready skills aligned to ASE and other certification standards—anytime, anywhere,” said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. “This partnership addresses a critical need for scalable, accessible, and safe training solutions in Career and Technical Education.”

Key Benefits of the Heavy Machine & Vehicle Inspection Virtual Trainer:

Master Real-World Skills – Students interact with virtual heavy machines and vehicles to learn inspection techniques.



– Students interact with virtual heavy machines and vehicles to learn inspection techniques. Certification Alignment – Lessons are mapped to ASE/NATEF standards , helping instructors reinforce essential competencies.



– Lessons are mapped to , helping instructors reinforce essential competencies. Safe, Hands-On Practice – Students can virtually disassemble, diagnose, and repair systems in a risk-free environment.



– Students can virtually disassemble, diagnose, and repair systems in a risk-free environment. Workforce Development – Enhances critical thinking, problem-solving, and troubleshooting skills that employers demand.



– Enhances critical thinking, problem-solving, and troubleshooting skills that employers demand. Practical Integration – Instructors receive resources for embedding AR/VR into automotive, diesel, and transportation programs.





“Paracosma is excited to partner with zSpace to bring our immersive training solutions into classrooms and CTE programs,” said Jim Lorentz, CRO of Paracosma. “Together, we are preparing the next generation of technicians with the hands-on skills and confidence they need to succeed in today’s workforce.”

The partnership underscores the growing demand for virtual training technologies that expand access to career-focused education and certification preparation. With transportation and heavy equipment industries facing a critical skills gap, the solution provides an innovative pathway for schools, training centers, and workforce programs to equip students with job-ready skills—without the barriers of limited equipment or physical space.





About Paracosma

Paracosma Inc. is a leading provider of Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) solutions, specializing in the design, development, and integration of immersive technologies. The company’s 3D Training & Marketing platform enables organizations to create and share photorealistic, interactive 3D models and presentations—supporting everything from internal training teams to industry-wide libraries in high-risk fields. With expertise in simulation, 3D modeling, and AI-enhanced XR applications, Paracosma helps clients improve safety, accelerate learning, boost productivity, and engage audiences in new and meaningful ways. Learn more at www.paracosma.com .

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented reality (AR) and AI-powered immersive learning experiences that improve educational outcomes and prepare learners for future careers. Serving K-12 STEM, K-12 CTE, post-secondary CTE, and workforce development programs, zSpace accelerates mastery and connects education to real-world applications through dynamic, hands-on content. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables students and educators to safely experience learning that would otherwise be dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive using traditional methods. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents in immersive technology. Our "learning by doing" solutions have been proven to enhance the learning process and drive higher student achievement, as evidenced by a study on the utility of 3D virtual reality technologies for student knowledge gains published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning in 2021.

Press Contact:

Amanda Austin

Sr. Marketing Director

zSpace, Inc.

pr@zspace.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group

Cody Slach, Greg Robles

949.574.3860

ZSPC@gateway-grp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d540735f-be1c-4864-aa15-794dd5b99546