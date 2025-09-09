Alpha Modus to Present at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

CORNELIUS, N.C., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOD) (“Alpha Modus” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-driven retail and fintech solutions, announced that Chris Chumas, Chief Sales Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Presentations will take place September 9–11, 2025; Mr. Chumas is scheduled for Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

His presentation will spotlight Alpha Modus’s AI-powered retail technology platform, growing patent portfolio, and strategic partnerships—positioning the Company to capitalize on the booming retail media and self-service kiosk markets.

Market Opportunity Highlights:

Self-Service Kiosk Market: The global self-service kiosk market is estimated at USD 34.36 billion in 2024, projected to nearly USD 62.46 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.9% Grand View Research.

Verified Market Research® forecast values the broader kiosk market at USD 23.83 billion in 2024, expected to grow to USD 62.2 billion by 2031 GlobeNewswire.

Retail Media Market: Retail media networks (RMNs) ad spending is forecast to exceed USD 62 billion in 2025, climbing toward USD 100 billion by 2027 Business Insider.



Webcast & Investor Access:

For more information on registering to attend the event or to obtain virtual access, visit:

https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

Access Alpha Modus Company Presentation

https://alphamodus.com/ir/company-presentation/

About Alpha Modus Holdings Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) is redefining the retail experience through its patented AI technologies, intelligent kiosks, and targeted consumer engagement tools. By integrating innovation with infrastructure, Alpha Modus is unlocking new monetization pathways for retailers and fintech providers alike.

For more information, visit: www.alphamodus.com

For more information and to access Alpha Modus’ press room, visit: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

