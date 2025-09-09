RTI to Exhibit at AFA’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference 2025

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the software framework company for physical AI systems, will exhibit at the Air & Space Forces Association’s (AFA) Air, Space & Cyber Conference 2025 , taking place September 22-24 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD. At Booth #646, RTI will demonstrate how RTI Connext® helps defense programs accelerate development, reduce integration risk, and deliver complex mission systems with confidence.

Defense programs today face compressed timelines, evolving threats, and increasing complexity. Connext provides the proven, open standards-based connectivity framework behind many of the world’s most trusted systems, enabling rapid prototyping, modular design, and system reuse. From layered defense initiatives like Golden Dome to emerging autonomy, Connext offers a low-risk path to integrate new mission capabilities with speed and confidence.

In addition to the booth showcase, John Breitenbach, Director of Aerospace and Defense Markets at RTI, will speak on the Air and Missile Defense Panel on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, from 1:40-2:20 p.m. in Room Potomac D.

Event Details

What: RTI at AFA’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference, Booth #646

When: September 22-24, 2025

Where: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, MD

For more information or to request a meeting with the RTI team, please visit this link .

About RTI