RTI and NVIDIA to Host Webinar on Simplifying Integration at the Edge of Physical AI

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the software framework company for physical AI systems, and NVIDIA will host a live webinar titled “Simplifying Integration at the Edge of Physical AI with NVIDIA Holoscan and Data-Centric Connectivity” on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. EST. The 60-minute session will be presented by Jay Carlson, Senior Product Manager for Holoscan at NVIDIA, and Rajive Joshi, Principal Solution Architect at RTI.

The path to production for AI-enabled medical technology systems is often delayed by integration challenges, including sensor-to-system interoperability and brittle, custom-coded data pipelines. These obstacles create costly bottlenecks that slow innovation and complicate regulatory and deployment timelines.

In this session, experts from NVIDIA and RTI will discuss how NVIDIA Holoscan, powered by a data-centric communication backbone built on DDS, eliminates integration barriers to enable real-time inference at the edge. By adopting a data-centric approach, developers can accelerate product development for physical AI systems through rapid, seamless sensor-to-screen data integration.

Attendees will learn how this interoperable and scalable framework supports low-latency, high-bandwidth AI data flows across diverse data types, hardware platforms, and applications. The webinar will also feature a real-world case study demonstrating how data centricity streamlines integration and improves system performance, followed by a live audience Q&A.

Webinar Details:

What: Simplifying Integration at the Edge of Physical AI with NVIDIA Holoscan and Data-Centric Connectivity

When: Tuesday, March 3, 2026 | 11:00 a.m. EST | 5:00 p.m. CET

Where: Virtual



To view the full agenda and register for this complimentary webinar, please visit the event page .

About Real-Time Innovations (RTI)

RTI is trusted by the world’s leading companies in MedTech to accelerate their digital transformation to next-generation, intelligent systems. Deployed in award-winning systems including over 15 commercial robotics programs, RTI Connext® powers transformative innovation across surgical robotics and AI, patient monitoring, and remote care applications.