RTI Connext Enables Voyis’ Underwater Cameras for Autonomous Subsea and Defence Operations

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the software framework company for physical AI systems, today announced that Voyis , a global leader in underwater optical imaging systems, uses RTI Connext® as the underlying data distribution framework for the onboard software and data architecture of its Discovery and Observer Vision Systems. This data backbone helps ensure imaging outputs move reliably and predictably across onboard compute, autonomy software, and vehicle systems. The Discovery and Observer Vision Systems are the first smart ROV camera platforms to deliver both low-latency video and direct 3D modeling from still images for autonomous subsea vehicles used in commercial and defence operations.

Voyis selected RTI after encountering limitations with alternative open-source implementations, particularly when debugging and maintaining complex distributed systems. With Connext, Voyis gained a production-proven data distribution platform supported by comprehensive documentation, expert support, and a mature ecosystem of tools that significantly reduced development and integration effort and kept engineers focused on vision innovation.

“The depth of tooling, documentation, and support that came with Connext allowed us to focus on building a robust, flexible vision system rather than troubleshooting the underlying infrastructure,” said Adam Riese, Vice President of Engineering at Voyis. “That foundation gave us the confidence to move quickly and design for change. As system requirements evolve, we were able to integrate new capabilities and maintain performance without re-architecting our approach.”

Connext enables a flexible, microservices-based architecture that supports deterministic, real-time communication across Voyis’ embedded camera systems. This capability is essential for autonomous subsea vehicles operating in bandwidth-constrained and disconnected environments, and it allows vision systems to perform reliably as conditions and requirements evolve in complex, real-world deployments.

“Across both commercial and defence applications, vision systems play a critical role in improving situational awareness, identifying hazards such as IEDs and mines, and enabling autonomous manipulation and obstacle avoidance,” said John Breitenbach, Director of Aerospace and Defence Markets at RTI. “Connext delivers the mission-ready data infrastructure required to deploy interoperable, resilient systems in the most demanding maritime environments.”

