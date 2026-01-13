RTI Awarded Position on MDA SHIELD IDIQ Contract

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is pleased to announce it was awarded a contract/s for the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility. RTI will support MDA and industry partners as they advance layered defense capabilities.

“We see this as a critical project for national defense, one that reflects the scale and complexity of today’s challenges,” said John Breitenbach, Director of Aerospace and Defense Markets at RTI. “Initiatives like this bring together a broad ecosystem across government and industry, and we’re very excited to qualify to participate alongside industry partners.”

RTI has supported aerospace and defense systems for decades, with its software used in mission-critical programs that integrate sensors, platforms, AI, and decision systems across distributed environments.

