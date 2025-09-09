SharpLink Begins Utilizing its Share Buyback Program and Reaffirms Commitment to Long-Term Stockholder Value

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) (“SharpLink” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Ether (“ETH”) and prominent industry advocate of Ethereum adoption, today announced it has begun to utilize its share buyback program to drive long-term stockholder value.

The Company believes its common stock is significantly undervalued in the market and believes buybacks represent a compelling investment that underscores confidence in its long-term strategy and growth prospects. SharpLink today stands in a position of strength — holding approximately $3.6 billion of ETH with no current outstanding debt. Even more compelling, nearly 100% of the $3.6 billion of ETH is staked, which is generating material revenue for the Company.

While the Company trades below its Net Asset Value (“NAV”), stock repurchases are immediately accretive to stockholders. To demonstrate its commitment, the Company began utilizing its share buyback program, starting with the repurchase of approximately 939,000 shares of its common stock at an average price of $15.98. The Company expects to repurchase additional shares based on market conditions using cash on hand, cash available from operating activities like staking, or alternative forms of financing.

SharpLink also reaffirms that it has not utilized its At-the-Market (“ATM”) facility while trading below NAV, as doing so would be dilutive on an ETH per share basis. If market conditions change, however, the Company reserves the right to utilize the ATM facility in an accretive manner for the stockholders.

“Maximizing stockholder value remains our top priority as we execute on our vision of being the most trusted ETH treasury company in the market,” said Joseph Chalom, Co-Chief Executive Officer of SharpLink. “With a robust balance sheet, zero debt and a powerful ETH treasury generating income, we are in a position of strength. We believe the market currently undervalues our business, and rather than issue equity while trading below NAV, we are focused on disciplined capital allocation — including share repurchases — to increase stockholder value. We continue to be focused on the long-term Ethereum opportunity, and our strategy reflects that.”

About SharpLink Gaming, Inc.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) is one of the world’s largest publicly traded companies to adopt ETH as its primary treasury reserve asset – a move that aligns the Company with the future of digital capital and gives investors direct exposure to Ethereum, the world’s leading smart-contract platform and second largest digital asset.

To enhance transparency and investor engagement, SharpLink launched a dynamic ETH dashboard, which includes information regarding market data for the Company and Ethereum, ETH Concentration, basic mNAV, and other relevant metrics related to its ETH treasury.

SharpLink is also reimagining the future of online gaming. Backed by a veteran team with deep roots in sports media, gaming and technology, SharpLink is charting a new course – building scalable, secure and transparent solutions that challenge outdated models and bring real innovation to the user experience. Learn more at www.sharplink.com.

