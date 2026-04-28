Sharplink to Host First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on May 11, 2026 at 8:30 A.M. E.T.

MIAMI, FL, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharplink, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) (“Sharplink” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Ether (“ETH”) and prominent industry advocate of Ethereum adoption, today announced that the Company will host a conference call on Monday, May 11, 2026 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The Company will release its financial results in a press release prior to the call.

Sharplink’s executive team will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Monday, May 11, 2026

Time: 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time

Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 407-2988

International dial-in number: (201) 389-0923

Webcast: Sharplink's Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Participants can also access the Company’s earnings call using the call me option here for instant telephone access to the event, which will be active 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the conference call concludes through Monday, May 25, 2026.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 660-6853

International replay number: (201) 612-7415

Replay ID: 13759980

A link to the live webcast and replay will also be available at https://investors.sharplink.com . The Company encourages all participants to register at least 15 minutes prior to the 8:30 A.M. ET start time. If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

About Sharplink, Inc.

Sharplink is a leading institutional-grade Ethereum treasury platform designed to give public market investors smarter, more productive exposure to ETH. Ethereum underpins the majority of global stablecoin, tokenized real-world assets and decentralized finance settlement, making ETH a unique native yield generation and long-term network growth opportunity. In addition to its Ethereum treasury platform, Sharplink operates an online affiliate marketing business. Sharplink was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Learn more at www.sharplink.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include, but are not limited to, goals and expectations regarding the Company’s strategy and potential partnerships, and other statements accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to repurchase additional shares of Sharplink’s common stock through its stock repurchase program, potential use of the Company’s ATM facility, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, fluctuations in the market price of ETH that will impact the Company’s accounting and financial reporting (see accounting rules discussed below), government regulation of cryptocurrencies and online betting, changes in securities laws or regulations, customer acceptance of new products and services, the demand for its products and its customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company, changes in applicable laws or regulations, and its competitors, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s annual report and other filings with the SEC. Under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, entities are generally required to measure certain crypto assets at fair value, with changes reflected in net income each reporting period. Changes in the fair value of crypto assets could result in significant fluctuations to the balance sheet and income statement results. Additionally, for other certain types of crypto assets, the Company uses the historical costs less impairment model. This model may require the Company to record an associated impairment charge reflected in net income as a result of a decrease in the market price of the crypto assets below the cost value at which the Company’s crypto assets are carried on its balance sheet. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.

CONTACT:

Sharplink’s Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza | Elevate IR

Phone: (720) 330-2829

Email: ir@sharplink.com