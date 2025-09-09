Rocket Doctor’s Pharmacy Program Achieves 50-Location Milestone, Delivering Care Where Patients Are

The program integrates Rocket Doctor’s physician-led, AI-powered virtual care platform directly into community pharmacies, largely in rural and underserved parts of Canada.

Pharmacy partners have supported 16,500+ appointments, with 75% resulting in prescriptions, nearly all filled at the originating pharmacy.

Building on its Canadian success, Rocket Doctor has extended the model to the United States, equipping community healthcare workers in inner-city New York with connected devices, and is in discussions with Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) to broaden access.

Toronto, ON, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Rocket Doctor AI”) today announced that its wholly-owned digital health platform and marketplace, Rocket Doctor Inc., has surpassed a major milestone with the expansion of its pharmacy-based virtual care and diagnostic devices program to 50 independently owned pharmacies across Canada with appointments covered by provincial insurance.

Through this innovative program, pharmacies are equipped with either virtual care stations with blue-tooth enabled diagnostic tools, and/or digital clinics, which provide a dedicated booking page and QR code that guide patients into a virtual visit using their own device. To date, 12 pharmacies are actively operating virtual care stations, with the remainder offering digital clinics, giving communities flexible pathways into care.

Both models enable patients to access Rocket Doctor’s physician-led platform directly from their local pharmacy. Using secure video and audio connections, patients can quickly connect with licensed physicians, receive assessments, and have prescriptions filled on-site. Services include urgent care, as well as comprehensive family medicine, which includes items such as women’s health, men’s health, chronic disease management, sexual health, specialist referrals, labs, imaging, and preventative / public health screenings. In Ontario, specialist services also include addictions medicine, psychiatry, and over a dozen other specialties, completely covered by provincial health insurance.

“Almost every community across Canada has a Pharmacist, and their work is being increasingly recognized as central to Canada’s healthcare system. This program empowers Pharmacists to play an even greater role in delivering frontline care, but supported by a robust interdisciplinary team-based model” said Dr. William Cherniak, CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc. “By integrating our digital health platform and marketplace into pharmacies, we’re not only giving patients faster access to clinical services but also strengthening the role of pharmacists as trusted, accessible healthcare partners.”

Across Rocket Doctor’s pharmacy network, more than 16,500 appointments have been completed, with approximately 75% resulting in prescriptions, 99% of which were filled at the patient’s originating pharmacy at the patient’s request. These results demonstrate how pharmacies, especially in rural and underserved areas, can help address Canada’s healthcare access gaps by working hand-in-hand with physicians in innovative hybridized in-person, virtual, and cloud-based models of care.

Patients in rural communities are already seeing the benefits of the program. At a pharmacy in Stony Plain, Alberta, more than 530 appointments have been completed since launch, resulting in 424 prescriptions filled directly at the pharmacy. The program is helping to reduce unnecessary ER visits and strengthen continuity of care for residents in a community where access to family physicians remains limited.



Building on its success in Canada, Rocket Doctor has expanded the model to the United States, equipping 3 housing complexes and community healthcare workers in inner-city New York with virtual health kiosks and connected diagnostic devices that allow them to better support physicians providing care virtually while building trust with community members. Discussions are also underway with Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and other potential partners to bring this solution to more communities across the country.

The pharmacy initiative underscores Rocket Doctor AI’s mission to bridge gaps in healthcare delivery by leveraging technology to bring high-quality care directly to where people live and work.



About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 300 MDs to provide care to more than 700,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.



By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.



To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc’s products and services, contact:



www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:



Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

essam.hamza@rocketdoctor.ai

Dr. Bill Cherniak, CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc.

bill@rocketdoctor.io





For media inquiries, contact: media@rocketdoctor.ai

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321

Cautionary Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the filing of a Prospectus Supplement and future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.