VCI Global Expands Platform Strategy with Smart Bridge Launch into US$16 Trillion Real-World Asset Tokenization Market

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”), today announced that its subsidiary, Smart Bridge Technologies Limited (“Smart Bridge”), has launched a dedicated Real-World Asset (RWA) consultancy to capture share in the US$16 trillion tokenization market projected by Boston Consulting Group and ADDX.

The launch marks a strategic expansion of VCI Global’s cross-sector platform, which integrates capital markets consultancy, AI, fintech, and cybersecurity. With Smart Bridge, the Company is extending its reach into the fast-growing tokenization space, unlocking opportunities where traditional finance and digital assets converge.

Smart Bridge will provide a comprehensive suite of services, including:

Asset Tokenization Advisory – Legal, financial, and technical structuring for assets such as real estate, commodities, carbon credits, intellectual property, and private equity.

– Legal, financial, and technical structuring for assets such as real estate, commodities, carbon credits, intellectual property, and private equity. Regulated Listing Support – Guidance across Singapore, Hong Kong, and the United States, three of the world’s leading digital asset jurisdictions.

– Guidance across Singapore, Hong Kong, and the United States, three of the world’s leading digital asset jurisdictions. Cross-Border Capital Access – Linking tokenized assets with both digital exchanges and traditional markets to broaden investor reach.

– Linking tokenized assets with both digital exchanges and traditional markets to broaden investor reach. Technology Integration – Secure, compliant blockchain platforms and custody solutions designed for institutional-grade auditability.

Building on VCI Global’s proven track record in cross-border capital markets, Smart Bridge is designed to help corporates, asset owners, and institutions structure, launch, and scale tokenization projects with compliance-first frameworks. By enabling the conversion of physical and financial assets into blockchain-verified, tradable instruments, Smart Bridge provides clients with new liquidity channels, transparency, and access to global investors.

This expansion also strengthens VCI Global’s broader platform strategy by:

Expanding service offerings to asset-heavy industries seeking alternative financing.

Generating recurring, high-margin revenues through advisory and technology integration.

Deepening client relationships with end-to-end lifecycle support — from structuring and compliance to listing and custody solutions.



“Smart Bridge represents a natural extension of VCI Global’s mission to connect businesses with capital. By entering the RWA tokenization market, we are strengthening our platform with a new high-growth vertical that creates opportunities for recurring revenue, enhances our client ecosystem, and positions VCI Global at the forefront of financial market innovation,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About Smart Bridge Technologies Limited

Smart Bridge Technologies is a Malaysia-based technology company specializing in AI-powered automation, enterprise-grade IT solutions, and digital transformation services. A subsidiary of VCI Global, Smart Bridge integrates its expertise in software development, systems integration, and digital consulting with new capabilities in Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization advisory and blockchain-enabled financial solutions.

By combining AI innovation with capital markets insight, Smart Bridge delivers end-to-end solutions that help corporates, asset owners, and institutions unlock efficiency, scalability, and global investor access.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a cross-sector platform builder integrating deep technology with financial architecture to enable sovereign-ready digital ecosystems. Evolving from its roots in capital markets consultancy, the company now operates across fintech, AI, robotics, and cybersecurity.

Its mission is to empower governments, enterprises, and institutions, particularly in Southeast Asia, to scale securely, intelligently, and independently. At the core of its latest innovations is a sovereign AI data platform fortified by proprietary military-grade encryption, built to meet the highest standards of digital sovereignty, national security, and enterprise resilience.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

