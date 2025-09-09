NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH) (“Brag House” or the “Company”), the Gen Z engagement platform at the intersection of gaming, college sports, and digital media, today announced a $4 million investment in CleanCore Solutions’ Foundation-backed Dogecoin treasury model through the purchase of pre-funded warrants. The investment provides exposure to Dogecoin alongside leading institutional and digital asset investors, and the Company believes it will strengthen Brag House’s balance sheet and enhance digital fan experiences.

The allocation was part of the $175 million private placement for CleanCore Solutions, the largest Dogecoin treasury transaction to date. This places Brag House alongside more than 80 top-tier institutional and digital finance investors in a Foundation-backed Dogecoin treasury model.

The investment is made against the backdrop of a strengthened balance sheet and improved equity position for the Company. Specifically, the Company eliminated all $6.6 million of convertible debt and accrued interest through equity conversions at its IPO completed on March 7, 2025. Stockholders’ equity moved from an $8.5 million deficit last year to a surplus of over $900,000 in the latest quarterly filing. In July 2025, the Company also raised approximately $15 million through a private placement of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, providing additional liquidity to support ongoing growth initiatives.

“This investment builds directly on our strategy and strengthens it,” said Lavell Juan Malloy II, CEO and Co-Founder of Brag House. “By joining a Foundation-backed Dogecoin treasury model alongside leading institutional investors, we are aligning with an asset that carries both cultural relevance and financial validation.”

The investment underscores Brag House’s mission to build the ultimate platform for Gen Z interaction by participating directly in the digital ecosystems they value.

Key Strategic Drivers of the Investment:

Deepening Gen Z Alignment: This investment solidifies Brag House’s authenticity and cultural relevance with its core demographic.

This investment solidifies Brag House’s authenticity and cultural relevance with its core demographic. Prudent and Validated Financial Strategy: Made from a debt-free position, the investment diversifies the Company’s treasury with a potentially high-growth asset class and carries the validation of significant institutional co-investment.





“For our audience, Dogecoin isn’t just a digital asset; it’s a cultural artifact that embodies the fusion of social media, finance, and community,” continued Malloy.

Potential Upside:

While Brag House makes no forward-looking guarantees, the investment provides exposure to a foundation-backed digital asset treasury with significant historical volatility and growth potential. Any appreciation in the underlying assets could enhance the value of the investment and further support the Company’s financial position.

For more information, please visit www.braghouse.com .

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the investment’s growth potential (including its potential to strengthen Brag House’s balance sheet) and its potential to enhance digital fan experiences. These forward-looking statements and their implications are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and are based on the current expectations of the management of Brag House and are subject to a number of factors, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and may be outside of Brag House’s control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Brag House undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Brag House are contained in its SEC filings, which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof.

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. For more information, visit www.braghouse.com .

Media Contact:

Fatema Bhabrawala

Director of Media Relations

fbhabrawala@allianceadvisors.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adele Carey

VP, Investor Relations

ir@thebraghouse.com