Avia Launches World’s First Apple HomeKit Smart Sash Fastener in the U.S. Market





SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avia , the smart home security brand from Mighton Products, today announced the U.S. launch of the Avia Smart Sash Fastener, the world’s first smart sash fastener designed specifically for traditional vertical sliding windows. With native integration into Apple Home, the patented fastener sends real-time status updates to your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, letting users know if their window is open or closed.

Unlike basic window sensors, the Avia Smart Sash Fastener is a fully functioning locking mechanism. It retrofits into existing sash windows, replacing the handle to combine physical security with smart monitoring, all with a sleek, heritage-style design available in five finishes. In the U.S., sash windows are often referred to as “hung windows,” making the fastener an ideal solution for millions of American homes.

“We wanted to create something that feels timeless in design but completely modern in function,” said Mike Derham, Chairman at Mighton Products. “The Smart Sash Fastener provides both reassurance and convenience for anyone with sash windows, whether they’re at home or away.”

Key Features of the Avia Smart Sash Fastener:

Sends alerts to your Apple devices when your sash window is opened or closed

Use Siri to check window status anytime

Easy retrofitting—replaces existing sash fastener, no special tools required and can be ordered through your window supplier to be fitted into new windows as well

Includes two keeps (6.5mm & 12mm) for wider compatibility

Elegant finishes: Satin Chrome, Polished Chrome, Gold, Black, and White

Bluetooth® LE technology with LED pairing and use indicator

Battery included (CR2450 coin cell), over one year of battery life in normal use





Designed for homeowners who want smart control without compromising style, the fastener integrates seamlessly with Apple Home Automation. When the window is closed and locked, the app displays “Closed”; if it’s unlocked or open, it shows as “Open.”





The Avia Smart Sash Fastener is available now in the U.S. for $59 on Amazon and Avia’s U.S. website. To purchase, please visit:



https://usa.aviasmart.com/shop/sash-fastener/

https://www.amazon.com/Avia-Fastener-Closed-Status-Install/dp/B0FKT6SX5Z/

About Avia

Avia is the smart home security brand from Mighton Products, a UK-based window and door hardware manufacturer founded in 1983. Entering the U.S. market with the Avia Deadbolt+, the company brings a legacy of engineering excellence to the connected home space. The company also supplies U.S. window manufacturers with its Angel WOCD (window opening control device) for child safety. Avia products are designed for Apple Home Hub households seeking reliable, secure, and thoughtfully engineered smart home access solutions.

For more information, visit https://usa.aviasmart.com

