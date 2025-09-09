Thrive Expands Midwest Footprint with Acquisition of VitalCORE

BOSTON, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive , a global technology outsourcing provider for cybersecurity, cloud, and IT managed services, today announced its acquisition of VitalCORE , a managed technology partner that helps companies make strategic moves—including mergers and acquisitions—and create platforms for future success. Through the addition of the VitalCORE team, Thrive will now have three locations in the Midwest as the company expands across the U.S.

VitalCORE offers deep expertise in fast and accurate technology valuations, managed security, transactional advisory, and comprehensive managed technology services, from front-line service desks to vCIO deployments. Known for enabling its clients through technology acquisition, integration, and management, VitalCORE seeks to help companies grow through thoughtful strategy and next-level customer service. This alignment with Thrive’s own priorities—to give customers the services, technology and support they need to grow and be successful— made the company a natural fit as Thrive continues to expand westward.

“With new technology evolving quickly and costs skyrocketing across the board, it’s essential that we offer our customers the services and strategies they need not only for operations but also during major opportunities for growth,” said Bill McLaughlin, CEO of Thrive. “VitalCORE’s unique strengths in bridging strategy with seamless technology deployment echo our own and give us an opportunity to better serve our customers in the Midwest and beyond.”

Thrive has spent the majority of 2025 expanding its suite of services and capabilities through internal investment and strategic acquisition. VitalCORE marks Thrive’s 26th acquisition since the company was founded, including the additions of Baroan Technologies, Abacode, and Secure Network Services this year. Thrive has also launched new key services to ensure customers get the support they need as security and technology continue to evolve, including its new Managed AI services, Compliance Center, and Network Detection and Response services.

“Thrive’s deep expertise across cloud, cybersecurity, and now, AI are unmatched in the services industry,” said Chris Gurko, CEO of VitalCORE. “Our clients will not only continue to get the top-notch service and Midwest hospitality they’ve come to expect, but they now can access these offerings at scale, allowing them to really leave technology to the experts so they can focus on what’s best for their business.”

To learn more about Thrive, visit the website.

About Thrive

Thrive is a NextGen global technology outsourcing provider that empowers small and mid-market organizations to transform their technology into a strategic advantage. Offering a breadth of services from AI and cybersecurity to cloud, compliance, and traditional MSP/MSSP solutions, Thrive’s team of seasoned experts develop strategies that standardize, scale, and automate technology to achieve outsized ROI. From advisory services to a 24×7×365 SOC and NOC, Thrive provides end-to-end IT and cybersecurity management so clients can focus on innovation and growth. With Thrive, your business is always supported and always secure. Learn more at www.thrivenextgen.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Hannah Johnston

thrive@v2comms.com