Larry Bendesky, Renowned Trial Attorney and Co-founder, Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky, To Receive Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association Prestigious Justice Michael A. Musmanno Award

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larry Bendesky, Esq., preeminent trial attorney and Co-founder/Managing Shareholder of Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky, will soon receive the Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association (PTLA) highest honor when he becomes the 44th recipient of the Justice Michael A. Musmanno Award. The award is named for the legendary Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice, a fair and fearless civil rights advocate, a veteran of both World Wars who served as a presiding prosecutor at the Nuremberg War Crimes trials. The award will be presented September 18th.





Mr. Bendesky, one of the most accomplished and respected Pennsylvania trial attorneys, has focused his plaintiff’s practice over the past 37 years on victims of construction accidents, product liability claims and other catastrophic events. He has had more than 250 cases result in verdicts or settlements exceeding seven and eight figures.



Highly respected among his colleagues, Mr. Bendesky in 2017 was elected President of the PTLA. He presently serves on the Board of the Pennsylvania Association for Justice, as a Delegate of the American Association for Justice, was President of the Temple American Inn of Court, and served on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Appellate Rules Committee. He is also active on the Boards of Philadelphia Community Legal Services and Philadelphia Legal Assistance.



Firm Co-founder Robert J. Mongeluzzi, the 2019 recipient of the Musmanno Award, said, “Larry is without question the lawyers' lawyer, the advocate’s advocate. I’m deeply thankful for our long partnership and, even more, our enduring friendship.” Mr. Bendesky’s passion for the protection of the rule of law is unwavering: he works to preserve the right to a jury trial and access to justice, fights on the front lines against tort reform, and engages with government officials to ensure new laws and regulations do not strip legal protections from the injured and victimized.



A gifted teacher and mentor, Mr. Bendesky shares his expertise on cross-examination, evidence, depositions, construction law, and product liability. An Adjunct Professor in the LL.M. Program at Temple University Beasley School of Law, he has been the Director of its Experts and Depositions Program, and currently teaches the course, “Handling Cases in the Real World.”

Mr. Bendesky has frequently been honored by colleagues; past honors include PAJ’s Milton Rosenberg Award, the Louis D. Brandeis Law Society’s Benjamin Levy Award, and he is a two-time recipient of PTLA’s President’s Award. He is also a Fellow of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers and has been named to the PA Super Lawyers list every year it has been awarded, and named to the Top 100 Philadelphia and PA Super Lawyers since 2015, and by Best Lawyers® in America for the past 10 years.



A Philadelphia resident, Mr. Bendesky enjoys spending time with his wife, Lori, their three children, and three grandchildren. A superfan of Philadelphia sports, you will find him at most Phillies and Eagles games.

