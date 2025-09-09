Magnite Acquires streamr.ai to Unlock Small Business Advertising Spend for CTV Publishers

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced the acquisition of streamr.ai, a platform specializing in AI tools that make Connected Television (CTV) advertising accessible to Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs)—a large and growing revenue opportunity for CTV publishers. Magnite will offer streamr.ai’s technology to its ecosystem partners working with SMBs, including agencies, retail media networks, publishers operating buyer marketplaces, and DSPs. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“The CTV advertising opportunity for small businesses is enormous, but it’s been bottlenecked by complexity and high costs,” said Michael Barrett, CEO of Magnite. “streamr.ai’s technology uses AI to accelerate this transition for SMBs, making tasks like CTV creative generation and campaign setup much easier. By offering these tools to our ecosystem partners with SMB clients, we aim to unlock a significant revenue opportunity for our CTV publishers. We’re thrilled to have the streamr.ai team join us, and we’ll continue to grow our AI expertise and capabilities across all Magnite products.”

streamr.ai co-founders, CEO Jonathan Moffie—formerly product lead at Wurl (acquired by AppLovin), OrkaTV, Yahoo and Shutterstock—and CTO Frank Turano, formerly an engineer at Shutterstock and Dotdash Meredith, will join Magnite.

“Magnite is the perfect home for our technology and talent,” said Jonathan Moffie, CEO and co-founder of streamr.ai. “Magnite shares our vision for helping small businesses grow revenue through CTV advertising, and their relationships and resources will enable us to accelerate that process.”

We believe that Magnite’s acquisition of streamr.ai creates an exciting opportunity to leverage AI to grow CTV advertising, empower the company’s partners with cutting-edge technology, and continue to drive long-term value for our publishers and the broader ecosystem.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About streamr.ai

streamr.ai specializes in building cutting-edge GenAI technology. Offering innovative solutions for Broadcasters, AdTech Platforms, and Agencies to capture a larger share of CTV ad spend. streamr.ai is the easiest way to generate video ads and launch them on CTV in less than 2 minutes. To learn more about streamr.ai GenAI Solutions, please visit us online at streamr.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning the acquisition of streamr.ai or the anticipated benefits thereof, as well as statements with respect to product advancements, the expansion of CTV advertising, and future revenue opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from expectations or results projected or implied by forward-looking statements, including factors identified under the caption “Risk Factors” in filings we have made and will make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by law, the company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

