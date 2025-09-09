Parexel Establishes New Global Headquarters in Raleigh’s North Hills Innovation District

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading global clinical research organization (CRO) providing insights-driven Clinical and Consulting solutions to the world’s life sciences industry, today announced the opening of its new global headquarters in the North Hills Innovation District (NHID) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Moving from its previous location in Durham, N.C., Parexel now occupies two floors in the newly constructed, LEED-certified NHID Tower 5. The new location is designed to drive efficiency and foster innovation and flexible work, all while reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainability and its strong presence in North Carolina.

“Opening our headquarters in the North Hills Innovation District in Raleigh marks an exciting chapter in Parexel’s growth,” said Peyton Howell, Chief Executive Officer. “This modern, energy-efficient and highly sustainable space reflects how we are evolving the way we work – creating spaces that inspire innovation, flexibility and collaboration for our team as we support and accelerate the development of new therapies for patients.”

As a LEED Silver-certified building, Parexel’s North Hills location reinforces the company’s global commitment to sustainability and is highlighted in the company’s just-issued annual Sustainability and Impact Report. Building features include energy-efficient best practices, WiredScore Platinum certification, eco-friendly construction materials, water conservation systems, EV charging stations, and easy accessibility to walking, biking and public transportation connections. Located in one of Raleigh’s most dynamic and centrally located neighborhoods, the new headquarters offers employees and visitors a vibrant setting that prioritizes efficiency and well-being while maximizing opportunities for productivity and collaboration.

Parexel has maintained a strong presence in North Carolina since 2014 and currently employs approximately 1,100 colleagues across the state. The company continues to invest in its North Carolina footprint, including meeting commitments under the state’s Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) program.

