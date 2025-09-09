Vibrant Color Meets Sophisticated Style in Allbirds’ Wool Cruiser

The silhouette is now available in 19 bold colors, including five Pantone-selected hues

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds today unveiled its new assortment of Wool Cruisers, where dynamic design, sophisticated style and wild comfort collide. Marking the brand’s “Cruise in Color” campaign, the Wool Cruiser now comes in a complete spectrum of 19 colors, capturing nature's most captivating hues–from the punchy red of poppies, to soothing maritime blues–and inspiring fashion statements as vibrant and varied as the world around us.

In contrast to limited launches often seen across the industry, this vast palette of 19 colors arrives as consumers increasingly embrace bold color, swapping white sneakers for more playful and eye-catching footwear. Today’s fashion favors expressive aesthetics, signaling a shift toward individuality; Allbirds’ latest launch encourages just that, helping consumers step out of their everyday uniform, and step into shoes that reflect their unique nature.

To mark the launch, Allbirds recruited the partnership of the Pantone Color Institute™, a global authority on color, to curate a palette of five exclusive shades that celebrate self-expression. These key colorways include:

Sapphire Blue: This deeply saturated, jeweled hue delivers confident sophistication that dazzles. Reminiscent of our own Blue Planet, this brilliant blue draws you in with its allure, bringing both drama and elegance to any outfit.

This deeply saturated, jeweled hue delivers that dazzles. Reminiscent of our own Blue Planet, this brilliant blue draws you in with its allure, bringing both drama and elegance to any outfit. Zesty Citron: A green that glows with the vitality of spring, this shade refreshes, revives, restores, and renews . Its bold vibrancy inspires us to express, explore, and experiment—to be a changemaker and live on our own terms.

A green that glows with the vitality of spring, this shade . Its bold vibrancy inspires us to express, explore, and experiment—to be a changemaker and live on our own terms. Golden Sunshine: Much like the promise of a sunny day, this warming yellow feels full of life, positivity, and possibility. The ultimate energizer, its radiant glow illuminates the imagination with originality and optimism .

Much like the promise of a sunny day, this warming yellow feels full of life, positivity, and possibility. The ultimate energizer, its radiant glow illuminates the imagination with . Vibrant Blossom: This lighthearted hue has an irresistible sweetness that captivates the senses. Like a summer bloom, this shade inspires feelings of delight, speaks to the romantic in each of us, and invites warmth and affection into your wardrobe.

This lighthearted hue has an irresistible sweetness that captivates the senses. Like a summer bloom, this shade inspires feelings of delight, speaks to the romantic in each of us, and invites into your wardrobe. Granite Gray: Reminiscent of rocky natural landscapes that withstand the test of time, this shade is solid, stable and enduring. With quiet confidence that communicates cool, calm composure, this color sets the bar for timeless style.



“Color gives us a way to break the rules, embrace freedom and choose our own unique style. It can turn a sneaker into a canvas for personal expression,” said Laurie Pressman, Vice President, Pantone Color Institute.™ “This palette is a tribute to being bold, as people turn away from homogenized looks and turn toward an exuberant aesthetic that celebrates individualism, in bold color.”

The Wool Cruiser is made with wool sourced from a recycling process that utilizes post-consumer knitwear, and is blended with recycled polyester. To produce the recycled wool, post-consumer knitwear is selected and sorted by color, composition and quality according to our supplier’s specifications. The materials undergo a regeneration process that removes impurities and returns the tuft to the quality of freshly sheared wool. The careful reuse of previously colored materials lend the wool its dynamic color. This is Allbirds first exploration of felt wool, which offers a durable, beautifully textured fabric with unique dimensional properties.

The silhouette stays true to the deliberately simple design of a court-style sneaker, offering a timeless closet-staple. Thoughtful design features like a textured midsole and debossed detailing contribute to a sleek, sophisticated aesthetic that lets the colorful textiles shine.

“We wanted to capture the full spectrum of color, and the Wool Cruiser was the perfect template. It's a simple silhouette, with material that displays color incredibly well thanks to its depth and texture,” said Adrian Nyman, Chief Design Officer, Allbirds. “In a world of conformity, this is a style that can stand out from the crowd. It can be dressed up or down. It can be provocative or understated. We can’t wait to see the ways that consumers take this style, and turn it into something all their own.”

The Wool Cruiser delivers on Allbirds’ comfort promise thanks to: a dual-density Featherbed™ insole, using cushioned memory foam paired with Allbirds' signature wool-blend topcloth; a wool-blend collar and wool tongue lining to surround the foot with a soft, snug feel from all sides; and a dual-density insole with cushioned memory foam for uncompromising comfort underfoot.

The Wool Cruiser is available online and in select stores beginning September 9, 2025, with a retail price of $100 USD.

About Allbirds, Inc.

Allbirds is a global modern lifestyle footwear brand, founded in 2015 with a commitment to make better things in a better way. That commitment inspired the company’s first product, the now iconic Wool Runner; and today, inspires a growing assortment of products known for superior comfort. Allbirds designs its products to be materially different by turning away from convention toward nature’s inspiration with materials like Merino wool, tree fiber and sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.allbirds.com .

About Pantone

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone Products and Services to help define, communicate, and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion, and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone Values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at pantone.com and connect with Pantone on Instagram , Facebook , Pinterest , and LinkedIn .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d11e02bd-3538-470b-8d22-dff1d2c712ef