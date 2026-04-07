Allbirds Partners with Pantone to Launch the New Canvas Cruiser Collection, Celebrating What it Means to Be Bold

SAN FRANCISCO, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Allbirds unveiled the new Canvas Cruiser Collection, the latest iteration of its classic Cruiser. The refreshed silhouette introduces a lightweight, breathable canvas in 14 colors crafted from a hemp and organic cotton blend, delivering effortless style and all-day wear while seamlessly blending with the brand’s signature comfort.

The collection debuts Allbirds’ “Bold by Nature” campaign, celebrating boldness in color and in life. Rooted in the brand’s belief that nature, and the choices we make to protect it, are anything but neutral, the campaign champions confidence in both personal style and values.

To bring the collection to life, Allbirds partnered with Pantone ®, the global authority on color, to define eight distinct shades inspired by powerful elements of the natural world. From waves in motion to flowers in bloom to the shifting of seasons, each hue is designed to channel creative expression and bold conviction when it comes to values. The Pantone colorways include:

Assured Blue: A hue of quiet power, like the midnight ocean or deep night sky, representing conviction and internal strength.

A hue of quiet power, like the midnight ocean or deep night sky, representing conviction and internal strength. Positive Pink: Open, warm, and emotionally confident, like the sky at dusk or a tender bud, showing boldness through connection.

Open, warm, and emotionally confident, like the sky at dusk or a tender bud, showing boldness through connection. Resilient Olive: Inspired by the enduring olive tree, this green embodies steadfastness and courage in the face of adversity.

Inspired by the enduring olive tree, this green embodies steadfastness and courage in the face of adversity. Adventurous Auburn: A grounded, elemental red inspired by the earth after fire, representing substance, history, and a fiercely adventurous spirit.

A grounded, elemental red inspired by the earth after fire, representing substance, history, and a fiercely adventurous spirit. Visionary Lilac: A twilight-inspired shade of soft power, confident and nuanced in a world of noise.

A twilight-inspired shade of soft power, confident and nuanced in a world of noise. Radiant Gold: Sun-charged and outward-facing, this is the color of moving forward. Like a field of sunflowers turning towards the light, evoking purpose and strength.

Sun-charged and outward-facing, this is the color of moving forward. Like a field of sunflowers turning towards the light, evoking purpose and strength. Cultured Blue: A modern neutral, inspired by the meeting of sea and air, representing flexibility, persistence, and backbone.

A modern neutral, inspired by the meeting of sea and air, representing flexibility, persistence, and backbone. Regenerative Green: A silver-green inspired by eucalyptus, symbolizing renewal, courage, and fresh beginnings.





“We’re thrilled to partner with Allbirds once again, on a brand new spring collection centered around color as a powerful tool for self-expression,” said Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute™. “Inspired by the energy and nuance of nature, these hues are designed to evoke emotion, spark individuality, and celebrate the beauty of living boldly.”

The Canvas Cruiser reflects Allbirds’ commitment to responsible materials, featuring an upper crafted from a blend of hemp and organic cotton canvas. Hemp is naturally resilient, requires minimal water, and supports soil health, while organic cotton is grown without harmful chemicals, fostering cleaner ecosystems and biodiversity. Together, they form a durable, breathable, and lightweight canvas, designed to keep feet cool.

Inside, a merino wool-blend lining offers signature Allbirds softness with natural temperature regulation, making socks optional. Underfoot, the sugarcane-based SweetFoam® midsole delivers cushioned support, while a plush Featherbed™ memory foam insole adds a responsive, cloud-like feel. Thoughtfully designed for modern living, the Canvas Cruiser is also machine washable, making it easy to wear and easy to care for.

“Since its debut, the Cruiser has become a standout silhouette within the Allbirds lineup, seamlessly transitioning from casual to elevated wear,” said Erin Sander, VP of Product and Merchandising at Allbirds. “With the introduction of canvas and a vibrant spectrum of colors, this latest iteration positions the Cruiser as a timeless classic met with colorful self-expression.”

The Canvas Cruiser will be available at allbirds.com beginning April 7, 2026, with a retail price of $75 USD.

About Allbirds, Inc.

Allbirds is a global modern lifestyle footwear brand, founded in 2015 with a commitment to make better things in a better way. That commitment inspired the company’s first product, the now iconic Wool Runner; and today, inspires a growing assortment of products known for superior comfort. Allbirds designs its products to be materially different by turning away from convention toward nature’s inspiration with materials like Merino wool, tree fiber and sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.allbirds.com.

About Pantone

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone Products and Services to help define, communicate, and control color from inspiration to realization — leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion, and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone Values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at pantone.com and connect with Pantone on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.