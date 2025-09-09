Executive Team Expansion: PTR Welcomes Jamie Meyer as Chief Operating Officer

Fort Wayne, IN, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Truck Rental (PTR), a nationwide custom work truck and trailer rental provider, is pleased to announce that Jamie Meyer has joined the leadership team as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO). With over 20 years in the equipment rental industry, Jamie brings decades of experience in strategic development, continuous improvement, and operational success.

Jamie Meyer has held key leadership positions in large rental organizations over the last 20 years, including sales, branch leadership, regional management, and operations. As the new COO, Jamie will oversee PTR’s Fort Wayne and Fort Worth operations, as well as lead the Logistics, Field Service, Procurement, Fleet, EH&S, and Outside Yard teams. He will be focusing on process enhancements, quality, efficiency, and innovation.

“We’re excited to welcome Jamie Meyer to the PTR executive team! His leadership and expertise will bring incredible momentum to our operational initiatives, and I’m confident he’ll play a key role in driving PTR’s continued growth and success,” says Jason Gold, CEO.

“My goal is to propel PTR forward by streamlining our processes and enhancing customer experience through operational improvements, ensuring we set the gold standard across our teams and workflows," says Jamie Meyer.

PTR is a truck and trailer rental organization, known for its in-house customized trucks, exceptional customer service, and nationwide footprint. With a strong commitment to excellence and providing custom-tailored equipment solutions, PTR has consistently demonstrated its dedication to the industries it serves.

Premier Truck Rental is excited to have Jamie Meyer on the team and looks forward to the impact his leadership will have on the company’s future. For more information about PTR, visit www.rentptr.com.

About Premier Truck Rental (PTR)

Premier Truck Rental (PTR) is a trusted fleet solutions provider committed to precision, reliability, and customer-first service. With more than 30 years of industry expertise and over a decade under the PTR banner, our family-owned company operates from headquarters in Indiana and Texas, supporting projects nationwide.

Recognized three years in a row on NAFA’s Top 100 Commercial Fleets of America, PTR specializes in custom work trucks and trailers designed to meet the unique needs of construction and utility contractors. Our mission is simple: Equip the industries that build, move, and power America’s infrastructure — one fleet at a time.

At PTR, we treat your fleet challenges like our own — delivering tailored solutions, fast responses, and dedicated service to keep your projects moving forward.

