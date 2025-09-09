Rogers Satellite Expands to More Areas Across Canada

Rogers now provides Canadians with three times more coverage than any other carrier

Game-changing service connects Canadians to first responders in remote areas across the country

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers today announced the expansion of Rogers Satellite. With the satellite-to-mobile texting service, Rogers now provides three times more coverage than any other Canadian wireless service provider.

Now, when connected to Rogers Satellite, customers can send a text to friends when taking the ferry from Newfoundland to Nova Scotia, fishing off Haida Gwaii or crossing James Bay, with the expansion across bodies of water and along waterways off the Canadian coastline.

“We’re proud to expand this ground-breaking technology to Canadians across the country including national parks, remote highways, and waterways,” said Mark Kennedy, Chief Technology Officer, Rogers. “Since we launched Rogers Satellite, we’ve had a tremendous response from Canadians, and we can see the service is helping people stay connected in places they weren’t before.”

In July, the company launched a beta trial open for all Canadians at no cost. Rogers Satellite initially supports text messaging and text-to-911 and will expand to support apps, data and voice services, including 911 voice services. ​

Summer network traffic shows Canadians are using the service as they explore some of the country’s most iconic parks and destinations, where traditional cell coverage is not available.

The top destinations for Rogers Satellite usage include Yoho National Park in British Columbia, Banff National Park and Kananaskis Provincial Park in Alberta, Algonquin Provincial Park in Ontario, areas around Mont Tremblant in Quebec and Fundy National Park in New Brunswick.

Among the most remote locations where Rogers Satellite has been used are Telegraph Creek, British Columbia, a community with a population of 51, Brochet, Manitoba, a fly-in community on the shores of Reindeer Lake, and North Twin Island, Nunavut, an Arctic island in James Bay.

Rogers Satellite is available outside, including on bodies of water, where you can see the sky. For coverage areas, see updated coverage map.

Once the beta trial ends in October, Rogers Satellite will be included at no additional cost to customers on the Rogers Ultimate Plan and will also be available for all Canadians for $15/month. Canadians participating in the beta trial will receive a $5/month discount for the first 12 months.

For more information about the beta trial, visit rogers.com/satellite.

About Rogers Communications Inc.:

Rogers is Canada’s leading communications and entertainment company, and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

For more information:

media@rci.rogers.com

1-844-226-1338