Xage Security Launches Unified Zero Trust for AI

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xage Security , a global leader in Zero Trust access and protection, today announced a first-of-its-kind unified Zero Trust platform designed to secure AI environments. Built on the same proven Zero Trust principles Xage uses to protect the world’s most critical infrastructure, the platform delivers granular, reliable, and enforceable control over AI data access, tool usage, and multi-agent workflows, definitively eliminating jailbreak risks and ending AI adoption anxiety.

As the race to adopt AI continues, so too does the fear of unintended consequences, like rogue AI behavior and sensitive data leaks. Organizations want the competitive edge of AI, yet they need to be hypervigilant about protecting against the mounting risks of AI implementation. Today’s stopgap measures, such as existing LLM firewalls/guardrails and siloed LLM deployment, are costly, clumsy, and vulnerable to jailbreaks.

Xage’s dynamic Zero Trust approach brings previously unknown rigor and certainty to the security of AI implementations, empowering enterprises to unlock AI’s full potential safely.

“AI is being embraced at a pace that rivals the early days of internet adoption—only faster, deeper, and across every industry,” said Mark Gudiksen , Managing Partner at Piva Capital . “But with that momentum comes risk. We’ve already seen examples in the news of what happens when AI systems operate without the right safeguards. The long-term success of AI depends not just on innovation, but on the rigorous controls needed to govern it. Control isn’t optional—it’s the foundation for safe, scalable AI and the enabler for universal AI adoption.”

A New Paradigm for Securing AI

AI introduces constantly shifting, many-to-many connections between users, agents, LLMs, APIs, and data sources. Without tight, identity-first controls, this web of interactions can lead to unauthorized access, data exposure, and unmanageable risk.

Digital infrastructure grows more complex by the day, outpacing what conventional security can handle. Spanning compute, storage, networking, environmental controls, and hybrid or multi-cloud deployments, infrastructure needs embedded fortifications that guide AI agents and mitigate risks as they gain agency and enhanced permissions.

“Identity must be reimagined for AI. Agents should have cryptographically verifiable identities, scoped permissions, and clear delegation chains. They should be subject to the same principles of least privilege, credential rotation, and behavioral monitoring that govern human access. In short, it’s about knowing who (or what) is acting on your behalf, and ensuring they’re authorized to do so,” said Frank Dickson , Global VP of Security & Trust at IDC . “Applying Zero Trust principles to AI provides organizations with the ability to safeguard their AI initiatives while maintaining compliance and governance across complex, distributed environments.”

Xage’s identity-first Zero Trust architecture solves these security and trust challenges by enforcing real-time, context-aware controls across every layer, ensuring only the right people and applications have the right access, every time.

The Xage Fabric Platform delivers unified Zero Trust protection across the entire AI and data center stack—end-to-end, edge-to-core, and across any environment. Purpose-built for today’s most demanding environments, it offers:

Full-Stack Security: Safeguards every layer, from physical infrastructure to digital workloads and sensitive data.

Safeguards every layer, from physical infrastructure to digital workloads and sensitive data. Identity-Centric Defense: Granular identity verification protects sessions, tokens, and credentials, blocking lateral movement and limiting attack spread.

Granular identity verification protects sessions, tokens, and credentials, blocking lateral movement and limiting attack spread. Resilience by Design: Delivers always-on, tamperproof and quantum-safe protection—even in air-gapped or sovereign deployments.

Delivers always-on, tamperproof and quantum-safe protection—even in air-gapped or sovereign deployments. Granular, Jailbreak-Proof Data Security: Data access control enforced at the network-level to block AI data leakage, leveraging Model Context Protocol (MCP).

Data access control enforced at the network-level to block AI data leakage, leveraging Model Context Protocol (MCP). Secure MCP and A2A: Hardened, identity- and entitlement-aware MCP servers, MCP proxies, and AI-agent access shields to enforce Zero Trust for AI components and data.

Hardened, identity- and entitlement-aware MCP servers, MCP proxies, and AI-agent access shields to enforce Zero Trust for AI components and data. Rogue AI Containment: Least-privilege restrictions rigorously enforced to prevent AI agents from carrying out harmful or unauthorized actions.

Least-privilege restrictions rigorously enforced to prevent AI agents from carrying out harmful or unauthorized actions. Worry-free AI Deployment: Organizations can design the AI workflows they want—for example, connecting an AI chatbot, such as Copilot or Claude, to their sensitive data—while knowing that the security risks are taken care of.



“Generative AI has opened incredible opportunities, but it also introduces threats that can’t be left to chance,” said Duncan Greatwood , CEO of Xage Security . “Too often, teams find themselves reacting to threats piecemeal instead of blocking them outright. The Xage Fabric Platform flips that script. We’re moving from an overreliance on prompt filters, which are vulnerable to jailbreaking, to true Zero Trust enforcement at the network protocol level. That means no more just hoping AI will behave as intended. Now, enterprises can be certain that they have unbreakable protection against internal or external data leakage and against the risk of rogue AI behavior.”

Born for Critical Infrastructure – Now Securing AI

Already trusted to protect the world’s most sensitive critical infrastructure, from electrical grids and remote pipelines to space systems, Xage is now applying its proven security platform to safeguard the fast-growing AI ecosystem.

The industries facing the highest security stakes—like government, energy & power, healthcare & pharmaceutical, and food & beverage—are the ones leading AI adoption. Their traditional security challenges are mirrored in AI: distributed data, complex systems, layered interactions, and evolving threats that existing security tools can’t keep up with.

“SAIC is proud to continue our strategic partnership with Xage as they share our joint mission to offer and integrate technology solutions that secure critical warfighter AI applications and data centers for the government,” said Rocko Rodriguez, Director of Cyber Strategy and Mission Strategy at SAIC. “Xage’s launch of their innovative distributed Zero Trust architecture—purpose-built for the resilience and control required for the most demanding and high-stakes environments—will allow our customers to meet their national security needs.”

“AI is technology’s new Wild West—it comes with immense opportunity and substantial risk,” said Mark Forsythe , Senior Infrastructure Architect at EPIC Midstream . “As a security leader, my job is to bring order to the chaos so that we can safely pursue AI’s promise by containing its risks. I didn’t believe it was possible until I saw what Xage could do. Now, I feel able to embrace the potential of AI for the first time.”

