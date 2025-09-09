Mark Mikhael Appointed to Make America Healthy Again PAC Board to Advance Positive Dialogue on Compounding and Patient-Centered Care

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olympia and Wesley Pharmaceuticals, two of the nation’s leading compound pharmacies, announced today that their CEO, Mark Mikhael, PharmD, has been appointed to the board of Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) PAC . The PAC is dedicated to advocating for policies and candidates that will Make America Healthy Again. In furtherance of that goal, it is committed to fostering productive conversations and advancing awareness around compounded medicine and the role of compounding in patient care. Mikhael will participate in monthly strategy meetings and collaborate with healthcare providers, policymakers, and thought leaders to advocate for the safe and ethical advancement of compounding.

“Joining the MAHA PAC board is a natural next step in Olympia’s ongoing efforts to promote transparency, quality, and innovation in the compounding space,” said Mikhael. “We believe that patients should have access to solutions that meet their unique health needs. I’m honored to help guide this dialogue at the national level.”

The MAHA PAC’s mission closely aligns with the agenda of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has voiced strong support for patient-centered care and access to alternative and integrative therapies. With a focus on regulatory clarity, safety standards, and practitioner education, the PAC aims to empower patients and preserve their freedom to choose the best treatments.

“Mark’s leadership has already had a tremendous impact on the compounding industry, and we’re excited to see him continue advocating for the advancement of patient-centered care through his role with the MAHA PAC,” said Naomi Loomis, co-founder of Olympia and Wesley Pharmaceuticals.

“We welcome the opportunity to work closely with Mark to find ways to make Americans healthier. His commitment to innovation and ethical standards is unwavering, and is just another step in his impressive efforts to improve the lives of patients across the country,” said Tony Lyons, co-founder of MAHA PAC.

For more information on Olympia Pharmaceuticals, please visit olympiapharmacy.com , and for more information on Wesley Pharmaceuticals, please visit wesleypharmaceuticals.com .

About Olympia Pharmaceuticals

Olympia Pharmaceuticals is a state-of-the-art, FDA-registered 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing facility and 503A pharmacy supporting both patient-specific and office-use needs across the U.S. Co-founded by Stan and Naomi Loomis, the team is made up of pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, quality personnel, and engineers, creating an educated and experienced staff knowledgeable in all facets of pharmacy production. As an FDA-registered outsourcing facility, Olympia offers compounded medications to 48 states for both office use and patient prescriptions. Olympia specializes in weight loss, dermatology, IV nutritional therapy, erectile dysfunction, and more.

About Wesley Pharmaceuticals

Wesley Pharmaceuticals, a sister brand of Olympia Pharmaceuticals, was founded by Stan and Naomi Loomis in 2024 in honor of Wesley Loomis, their son and a beloved team member. Based in Orlando, Florida, the company plans to deliver high-quality compounded medications across therapeutic areas, including weight management, hormone replacement therapy, and wellness. Rooted in compassion and patient-first care, Wesley is dedicated to supporting pharmacies and providers with innovative solutions that improve lives.

