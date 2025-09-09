VAST Data Accelerates Hyperscale Cloud Expansion, Appoints Jonsi Stefansson as General Manager of Cloud Solutions

Remote-First-Company | NEW YORK CITY, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAST Data , the AI Operating System company, today announced the appointment of Jonsi Stefansson as General Manager of Cloud Solutions to lead the company’s hyperscale cloud strategy. Stefansson, founder and CEO of Red Stapler, brings decades of experience developing strategic partnerships with infrastructure providers and enabling hyperscalers to deliver differentiated, large-scale services. His leadership underscores VAST’s commitment to deepening alignments with the world’s leading hyperscalers, ensuring the VAST AI OS delivers consistent, intelligent infrastructure across public cloud, hybrid, and neo-cloud environments.

This strategic move expands the ability of the VAST AI OS to power agentic AI and large-scale enterprise workloads in the cloud. With a unified platform that consolidates data services, database capabilities, and agentic execution, VAST provides hyperscalers with the scale, performance, and efficiency needed to meet the growing demand for AI innovation.

“We’ve always built for scale, and our vision is for customers to experience the power of the VAST AI Operating System wherever they choose to run,” said Renen Hallak, Founder & CEO of VAST Data. “The Red Stapler team brings a proven track record of designing and launching cloud-native services with leading hyperscalers. Their cloud control plane and service delivery platform helps enterprises burst seamlessly into public cloud environments with confidence. With Jonsi and team joining VAST, we gain proven expertise in working hand-in-hand with hyperscalers to deliver services that meet the demands of AI at global scale, and accelerate the path to a truly unified, multi-cloud data foundation.”

“Having competed against VAST and lost more times than I’d like to admit, I knew from the outside just how strong and unique VAST’s architecture is – it’s so much more than a file system or a simple storage operating system,” said Jonsi Stefansson, General Manager, Cloud Solutions at VAST Data. “Now, from the inside, I see even greater potential. VAST’s unique ability to provide a unified global namespace across on-premises environments, neo-clouds, and all the major public clouds creates an unprecedented opportunity to empower customers building the future of AI and enterprise applications.”

Through this acquisition and with experienced leadership at the helm of VAST’s cloud business, customers can expect:

Unified Multi-Cloud Experience : A seamless extension of the VAST AI OS across all major cloud providers.

A seamless extension of the VAST AI OS across all major cloud providers. Integrated AI Execution : VAST InsightEngine and AgentEngine run intelligent workflows directly where data lives, enabling vector search, RAG pipelines, and autonomous agent reasoning on real-time data streams.

and run intelligent workflows directly where data lives, enabling vector search, RAG pipelines, and autonomous agent reasoning on real-time data streams. Global Namespace : VAST DataSpace provides a single, unified view of data across on-premises, hyperscale clouds, and neo-clouds – with enterprise-grade security and performance for production workloads.

provides a single, unified view of data across on-premises, hyperscale clouds, and neo-clouds – with enterprise-grade security and performance for production workloads. Massive Scalability : VAST’s industry-disrupting DASE architecture ensures support for exabyte-scale systems and AI workloads that exceed the limits of legacy platforms.

VAST’s industry-disrupting ensures support for exabyte-scale systems and AI workloads that exceed the limits of legacy platforms. Performance Without Silos: Burst into any hyperscaler with business-critical workloads while maintaining data integrity, observability, and cost efficiency.

Learn more about VAST’s growing partnerships with major cloud service providers here .

About VAST Data