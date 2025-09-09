Apiiro Appoints Jarrod Bogue as Chief Revenue Officer and Wallace Sann as Vice President of Customers

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apiiro , the leading Agentic Application Security Platform, today announced the appointment of Jarrod Bogue as chief revenue officer (CRO) and Wallace Sann as vice president of customers. With over 25 years of industry experience, Bogue will lead Apiiro’s revenue functions and go-to-market (GTM) strategy, while Sann, a seasoned leader with over 20 years of experience, will lead the company’s global customer strategy.

“Apiiro continues to drive strong, sustained growth as more Fortune 500 enterprises adopt our agentic application security platform to address emerging risks from AI coding assistants – while our AutoFix AI Agent delivers tailored fixes aligned with the customer’s specific software architecture and security policies,” said Idan Plotnik, co-founder and CEO of Apiiro. “It’s a privilege to welcome Jarrod and Wallace to the team to support our next stage of growth, and I look forward to working together to reinvent the application security market in the agentic era and equip more AppSec and software development teams with an enterprise-grade platform to design, develop, and deliver secure software faster.”

Bogue joins Apiiro from his previous role as CRO of Eclypsium, an infrastructure supply chain security company, where he oversaw all revenue, channels, alliances, and sales operations. He has successfully scaled companies from $50 million to $150 million, and $150 million to $300 million ARR, and led organizations through major acquisitions. At Apiiro, Bogue will lead the company’s sales, business development, solution engineering, and customer success functions to accelerate the company’s business growth and performance.

“Having worked in the security industry for over two decades, I recognize firsthand the significant value that Apiiro’s agentic application security platform is delivering to Fortune 500 customers across the globe,” said Jarrod Bogue, CRO of Apiiro. “Amidst increasing pressure from leadership, developers are adopting AI coding assistants at a rate we’ve never seen, and they’re turning to Apiiro to safeguard their organizations from the risks associated with AI-driven software development. As companies of all sizes continue to rapidly adopt AI coding assistants, Apiiro’s is uniquely positioned to drive immense growth, and I look forward to working with Idan and the team to drive its next phase.”

Wallace Sann joins Apiiro from his role as global vice president of technical sales and customer success at Noname Security, an API security platform that was acquired by Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM). With over two decades of executive management experience aligning business structure and strategy with customer needs, Sann will lead Apiiro’s customer success team to ensure its global customer base achieves maximum value from the agentic application security platform and its AI AutoFix Agent.

“It’s a privilege to join the Apiiro team and lead global customer strategy, aligning solution engineering with customer success functions to ensure customers achieve the biggest impact from our best-in-class solutions,” said Wallace Sann, vice president of customers at Apiiro. “Some of the world’s largest enterprises are leveraging Apiiro to achieve deep application visibility to cut through the noise of endless backlogs and provide the context required to ship secure software faster, and I look forward to working together to drive the highest level of business value.”

About Apiiro

Apiiro is the Agentic Application Security Platform, powered by the AutoFix Agent – force-multiplying application security and development teams to design, develop, and deliver secure software faster in the AI era. Fortune 500 companies, including USAA, TIAA, BlackRock, Bloomberg, SoFi, and Shell, rely on Apiiro’s patented Deep Code Analysis (DCA) technology to continuously discover, inventory, and visualize their software architecture from code to runtime. This enables automated assessment, detection, prioritization, remediation, and prevention of application risks at scale.