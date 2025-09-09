Anaplan Extends AI Leadership with the Acquisition of Syrup Tech

MIAMI, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaplan, the only AI-driven scenario planning and analysis platform designed to optimize decision-making in today’s complex business environment, today announced the acquisition of Syrup Tech (Syrup), an AI-native supply chain platform that enables global retailers and inventory-intensive businesses to plan, buy, price, and allocate with confidence. Together, Anaplan and Syrup will help retailers and global enterprises address the massive data and business complexity they face daily, driving smarter, more precise decision-making at every stage of the retail journey. The integration of Syrup into the Anaplan platform will deliver the most granular and precise AI-powered forecasting, planning and decision-making in the retail sector.

“Syrup’s highly sophisticated AI, paired with Anaplan’s global scale and platform depth, will change how modern retailers make critical decisions,” said Charlie Gottdiener, CEO of Anaplan. “Equally important, this deal signals that when it comes to AI, real impact outweighs hype. Syrup is already delivering measurable value for many of today’s leading omnichannel brands, helping retailers drive smarter and more granular decisions that boost margins, improve sell-through, and optimize inventory.”

Syrup’s platform leverages proprietary neural network-based engines trained on granular sales data, product imagery, and external signals like social sentiment, influencer trends, and even weather patterns to deliver highly accurate forecasts and dynamic recommendations across the full retail planning lifecycle. Trusted by leading retailers including Faherty and Reformation, Syrup’s platform has delivered 5-10% margin improvements, 10% higher sell-through, and 20-30% reductions in inventory costs — translating to more than $20 million in annual savings per $1 billion in revenue on average, while improving organizational productivity and responsiveness.

“Retailers today are facing a perfect storm. Supply chain shocks, rising costs, and shifting consumer preferences demand a new kind of intelligence — one that’s fast, adaptive, and deeply connected,” said James Theuerkauf, CEO of Syrup. “We built Syrup to challenge the status quo of static, disjointed planning and help retailers put the right products in the right places at the right times. Coming together with Anaplan allows us to accelerate our vision at scale.”

More than 300 of the world’s top retailers, and most leading luxury brands, use Anaplan to respond faster and more effectively to market shifts. The addition of Syrup’s AI expands Anaplan customers’ ability to:



Enhance forecasting precision: Improve new item predictions and drive smarter inventory decisions based on attribution, newness forecast, and image modeling.

Improve new item predictions and drive smarter inventory decisions based on attribution, newness forecast, and image modeling. Drive profitable pricing and demand strategies: Use dynamic demand shaping to optimize pricing, promotions, and markdowns for greater margin impact.

Use dynamic demand shaping to optimize pricing, promotions, and markdowns for greater margin impact. Scale efficiently: Automate processes and leverage AI-driven decision-making to boost efficiency and respond faster to market changes.

Automate processes and leverage AI-driven decision-making to boost efficiency and respond faster to market changes. Strengthen resilience: Detect supply chain risks earlier to improve agility and enable faster, more confident actions.

“We’re excited about what we can unlock by combining Anaplan’s end-to-end scenario planning and analysis platform with Syrup’s best-in-class AI engine,” said Alex Faherty, CEO of Faherty Brand. “This is precisely what the future of AI-powered retail planning looks like: smarter inventory moves, faster decisions, and better outcomes for both our business and our customers.”

All Syrup employees will join Anaplan’s team, effective immediately, with co-founders James Theuerkauf and Ferdinand Stockmann taking on leadership roles within the company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

