Cellhub and Lifetime EPR Launch First-to-Market “PCaaS” with Lenovo ThinkPads, 24/7 Support, Exchange, 5G Connectivity and Enhanced Security

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellhub, a premier primary agent in T-Mobile's Channel Partner program, announces the launch of its first-to-market PC-as-a-Service (PCaaS) program, developed along with asset lifecycle management provider Lifetime EndPoint Resources and powered by T-Mobile. This disruptive solution provides high-performance Lenovo® ThinkPad™ computing devices connected by T-Mobile, the largest 5G network. The program bundles 24-hour help desk services delivered through a strategic partnership with major channel distributor D&H Distributing, advanced exchange services, plus Microsoft Office 365 and Copilot for the devices. The full program is available through a single point of contact, that being Lifetime EndPoint Resources.

PCaaS is delivered over a 36-month term at a competitive monthly recurring fee as opposed to an up-front capital expenditure. This fixed monthly cost over three years will help companies combat the uncertain pricing faced by the tech industry from evolving economic factors.

A 2025 Tariff Pulse Survey from financial advisors KPMG shows more than half of U.S. businesses (57%) have already experienced declining gross margins relative to these recently enacted changes. The PCaaS program is offering a fully-managed, set-price computing bundle, complete with cutting edge 5G connectivity, Lenovo-branded devices, “always-there” support, and expedited exchange of devices when issues arise. This is a great way for organizations to attain high end computing environments while insulating themselves from unpredictable pricing shifts or supply chain fluctuations. And the program is designed to accommodate the complex hybrid, mobile, and distributed settings of the current workplace.

The Cellhub and Lifetime EPR PCaaS program features:

Lenovo ® ThinkPad™ laptops (T14 Gen 6): Fully configured out of the box, preloaded with software

(T14 Gen 6): Fully configured out of the box, preloaded with software Microsoft Surface devices (coming soon): Will be included in new and enhanced bundle releases to expand customer selection

Will be included in new and enhanced bundle releases to expand customer selection Built-in 5G connectivity: 5G SIM with 75 to 125 GB per month for fast, secure, mobile-first access

5G SIM with 75 to 125 GB per month for fast, secure, mobile-first access Microsoft 365 + Copilot: The gold-standard office platform, enterprise version, incorporating AI-enabled productivity tools

The gold-standard office platform, enterprise version, incorporating AI-enabled productivity tools 24/7, 365 Help Desk Support: Always available technical support for business end-users and their devices

Always available technical support for business end-users and their devices Remote Support, Advanced Exchange: Hardware issues are resolved without business interruption; replacement devices are sent before the compromised device is even sent back

Hardware issues are resolved without business interruption; replacement devices are sent before the compromised device is even sent back Embedded Security Agent and Remote Wipe: Enterprise level security and data protection provided throughout the lifecycle

Enterprise level security and data protection provided throughout the lifecycle Scalability, Flexibility: Easily scale devices to quickly onboard employees

Easily scale devices to quickly onboard employees Fixed 36-Month Pricing: Companies make the same payment each month, creating three-year economic resilience

Companies make the same payment each month, creating three-year economic resilience Essential and Professional Tiers: Choice of bundles for varied budgets

“Cellhub is thrilled to introduce this program alongside Lifetime EPR, providing a superior, comprehensive 5G solution that can accelerate outcomes for small businesses—especially those who might not be able to maintain their own in-house IT teams,” said Cellhub CRO John Tonthat.

“PCaaS makes fast, secure deployments possible without having to contract with a series of vendors for devices, connectivity, support, and replacement services, all with a competitive, predictable monthly payment,” continued Tonthat. “We’ve orchestrated a program that’s managed through one partner contact, with all the necessary elements for a best-in-class 5G environment. This breakthrough offering can make mid-scale businesses more competitive with larger entities, while making them less vulnerable to potential price shifts associated with our current trade environment.”

High-Performance, Fully-Managed Computing at an Accessible, Fixed Cost

PCaaS dramatically improves on the device-as-a-service concept, bundling round-the-clock support, ready-to-go branded equipment, industry leading software, and device replacement into a set of tiered plans. The monthly transaction model shifts the solution costs from a large, upfront capital expense to a more easily affordable, recurring operating expense. Its 36-month pricing guarantees a predictable monthly IT budget for a long-term timeframe, for an always-updated, fully managed environment.

“There is nothing in the market today that matches the comprehensive, convenient, secured, and cost-effective nature of T-Mobile's PCaaS program,” said Michael DeJoy, CEO of Lifetime EndPoint Resources. “This true end-to-end solution includes procurement, deployment, activation, and around-the-clock support. We manage the entire device ecosystem, allowing clients to stay focused on their business, not their hardware. Pricing is locked in for the lease term, and any issues are resolved swiftly, from technical support to hardware failure, including replacements when needed.”

Enhancing Mobility Environments

PCaaS addresses challenges for a variety of modern workplaces, especially companies whose employees are distributed among different locations. It translates to minimal downtime and long-term optimized computing, even for remote and hybrid teams whose devices are rarely in the same room.

The program is ideal for vertical markets where employees are often mobilized, including healthcare applications like visiting nurse services or distributed hospital campuses, real estate companies operating multi-regional locations, or smaller franchise businesses. Bundles start at $99 per month, depending on the depth of services, to meet a range of client needs, helping companies become more competitive even against larger organizations. Business customers can visit https://lifetimeepr.com/pcaas to sign up. The bundles are available starting September 15.

“Organizations of all sizes deserve cutting-edge 5G computing power, which our ThinkPad laptops deliver for businesses,” said Thomas Vanderkin, sales leader from Lenovo. “The PCaaS program enables high-end IT workplaces across today’s hybrid and mobile infrastructures, with a consistent price point and simplicity that supports both start-up ventures and large upstream enterprise environments.”

The Help Desk Services represent a significant differentiator within the program. Adam Crockett, senior director of professional and managed services at D&H, stated, "Providing 24/7 technical support for business end users and their devices is a valuable enhancement to the as-a-service model, refining how small and mid-sized organizations utilize computing technology throughout its lifecycle. PCaaS offers companies improved control over environment continuity while promoting financial resilience with a budget stabilization approach."

For additional information on the groundbreaking PCaaS program, contact Cellhub at www.cellhub.com and Lifetime EndPoint Resources at lifetimeepr.com.

About Cellhub

Cellhub is a leading Primary Agent & 5G Consultancy with more than 25 years of experience delivering cutting-edge 5G solutions, enterprise mobility strategies, and cost-out consulting services. As a trusted partner, Cellhub empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Value-Added Resellers (VARs), System Integrators (SIs), and enterprise customers with the tools, resources, and expertise needed to thrive in today’s fast-evolving digital landscape. Through our strategic partnerships, best-in-class enablement tools, and expert consulting services, we help businesses seamlessly adopt industry-leading 5G technology while maximizing efficiency and reducing operational costs.

Headquartered at 595 South Broadway, Hicksville, NY, Cellhub is committed to providing best-in-class support to its partners. Connect at www.cellhub.com, 646-905-5588, contact@cellhub.com, or on LinkedIn to explore how to unlock new 5G opportunities.

About Lifetime EndPoint Resources

With offices on both U.S. coasts, Lifetime EndPoint Resources (Lifetime EPR) is a leading provider of comprehensive IT asset management solutions for the modern business community. The company’s mission is to deliver a world-class end-user experience through customized IT lifecycle management that enhances operational efficiency, optimizes resources, and scales with evolving client needs.

Lifetime EPR offers innovative, end-to-end solutions that empower organizations to mobilize their workforce and modernize communication platforms. By aligning technology with business objectives, the company enables clients to accelerate outcomes, enhance productivity, and maintain a secure and streamlined IT environment.

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing is a leading technology distributor in North America, delivering innovative IT solutions and electronics to partners in both commercial and consumer markets. Catering to organizations of all sizes, ranging from SMBs to mid-market and enterprise, D&H empowers businesses across public and private sectors with reliable, cutting-edge technology solutions designed to meet their evolving needs.

For generations, our employee co-owners have prioritized people and partnerships, adapting alongside the market to deliver innovative strategies, consultative support, and end-to-end technology solutions. Through customized services and a "Built for Growth" mindset, we help partners capitalize on market opportunities with white glove support and comprehensive enablement resources.

Headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, with centers of excellence in Tampa, FL, and Mississauga, Ontario, along with distribution hubs across North America, D&H proudly continues to climb Forbes' rankings of the largest private companies. Learn more at dandh.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X to stay connected.

Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni

Suzanne Mattaboni Communications, for Cellhub

610 737-2140, suzanne@mattaboni.com