Order.co Launches the Command Center (beta), Making AI an Active Partner in Finance and Procurement

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Order.co, a leader in procurement and finance automation, today announced the launch of the Order.co AI Command Center (beta) , enabling businesses to leverage specialized AI agents across finance, purchasing, and procurement to automate workflows, optimize spend, and inform data-driven decisions throughout the procure-to-pay lifecycle.

For years, Order.co’s AI capabilities quietly powered operations, surfacing savings opportunities, consolidating tracking data, and recommending smarter purchasing decisions. With the debut of the Command Center, that intelligence becomes fully interactive, immediate, and at the command of every user, marking a new chapter in real-world adoption of AI for finance and procurement professionals.

Zach Garippa, CEO and Co-founder of Order.co, explained, “Order.co has always acted on behalf of our customers, turning insights into action in real time. With the Command Center, we’re putting that power directly in their hands. For the first time, teams can direct AI with intention, choosing what to automate and how to drive results, redefining what’s possible when AI becomes an active partner in achieving business goals.”

The Order.co AI Command Center provides specialized agents to automate core tasks and reduce manual effort:

Finance agents analyze spend trends and deliver instant reporting to surface cost-saving opportunities.

analyze spend trends and deliver instant reporting to surface cost-saving opportunities. Purchasing agents build optimized carts, track deliveries, and maintain clean catalogs to ensure locations stay stocked efficiently.

build optimized carts, track deliveries, and maintain clean catalogs to ensure locations stay stocked efficiently. Procurement agents evaluate vendor alternatives and analyze historical data to support smarter sourcing and strategic decision-making.



For example, procurement teams can prompt the Command Center to find eco-friendly product alternatives at the same cost, instantly generating a ready-to-order list that aligns with both budget and sustainability goals. Similarly, purchasing teams can ask the Command Center to rebuild a weekly office supply order using historical data, ensuring locations can easily get what they need without manual effort or risk of missing key items.

Unlike generic AI tools, the Command Center leverages the unique context of each business, ensuring that every recommendation and action is tailored to specific organizational goals.

Tom Jaklitsch, CTO and Co-founder of Order.co, said, “The Order.co AI Command Center applies advanced AI models to nine years of operational data, giving agents the ability to interpret complex workflows, vendor networks, and spend patterns. This enables precise, context-aware actions that continuously adapt to business needs.”

The AI Command Center is now available in beta. To see how these AI capabilities can work for your business, schedule a personalized demo or join our upcoming webinar to explore real-world use cases and actionable results.

About Order.co

Order.co is an AI-powered procurement software that simplifies business buying by combining the ease of online shopping with the sophistication of world-class purchase order and AP automation. The result? Businesses cut costs and complexity with every order.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, Order.co has raised $70M in funding from industry-leading investors like MIT, Stage 2 Capital, Rally Ventures, 645 Ventures, and more. Hundreds of companies, like WeWork and Hugo Boss, leverage Order.co to centralize purchase-to-pay workflows, scale operations, and gain total control over spending – saving an average of 5% on products. To learn more, visit order.co.

