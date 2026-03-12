Order.co Named to The Hackett Group's 2025-2026 “50 to Watch” List

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Order.co, a leader in procurement automation , announced that it has been named to The Hackett Group's 2025-2026 “50 to Watch” for the sixth consecutive year. The program recognizes solution providers shaping the procurement technology market. Order.co’s inclusion on this list reflects its ability to help businesses control purchasing in a master catalog and automate vendor payments.

“Order.co is included in the 50 to Watch list due to its ability to capture and control external purchasing from any website or marketplace,” said Xavier Olivera, Lead Analyst, Downstream Procurement at The Hackett Group®. “By consolidating purchases into a master catalog and streamlining supplier payments, it addresses spend control and AP workload challenges commonly faced by SMEs.”

While many teams rely on corporate cards and manual reconciliation to track what employees buy, Order.co’s approval workflows, AI sourcing, and AP capabilities deliver a level of spend visibility and control that growing businesses have historically had to do without — all within a centralized ecommerce experience.

“We are honored to be recognized by The Hackett Group®,” said Zach Garippa, CEO and Co-Founder of Order.co. “What excites me most is where we're headed. AI agents that anticipate purchasing needs and take action are no longer a future concept. They're what we're delivering right now, and this recognition reflects the impact that's already being felt by our customers.”

Find the full lists and more information about The Hackett Group's procurement technology assessment program here: www.thehackettgroup.com/vendor-recognition .

About Order.co

Order.co is an AI procurement and finance automation software that simplifies business buying by combining the ease of online shopping with the sophistication of purchase order and AP automation. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in NYC, Order.co has raised $70M in funding from industry-leading investors like MIT, Stage 2 Capital, Rally Ventures, and 645 Ventures. Hundreds of companies, like WeWork and Hugo Boss, leverage Order.co to centralize purchase-to-pay workflows, scale operations, and control spend. To learn more, visit order.co .

