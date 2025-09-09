Classen® Partners with Vanguard to Launch Next-Generation Electric Turf Equipment

Milwaukee, WI, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new collaboration between Vanguard and Classen is bringing powerful, battery-driven solutions to the turf care industry. Classen’s new TR-20eV Turf Rake is now powered by the Vanguard™ 48V 1.5kWh1 (Si1.5) swappable battery pack, offering a quiet, emission-free alternative for commercial turf renovation. The selection of the Vanguard Si1.5 battery pack was the result of a close partnership focused on meeting specific application and performance needs.

“We chose the Vanguard Si1.5 because of the collaborative and solutions-focused approach their team brought to the table. From the start, it felt like a true partnership,” said Gina Putnam, director of sales and marketing at Classen. “The Vanguard team worked closely with us to understand our application needs and support the development of a reliable, battery-powered platform. Beyond the strong technical collaboration, the Si1.5 battery offered competitive pricing and delivered productivity metrics that aligned well with our expectations. It checked all the boxes for what we needed to confidently bring this next generation of Classen equipment to market.”

The Classen TR-20eV turf rake directly addresses key challenges for customers like municipalities, parks departments and universities. By eliminating gasoline, it meets the demand for sustainable equipment, reducing both emissions and long-term operational costs. Its quiet operation is ideal for noise-sensitive areas like schools and public parks, simplifying daily work without compromising the power and performance Classen is known for.

“We are thrilled to partner with a respected brand like Classen as they advance their line of turf equipment. The Si1.5 battery pack is engineered for exactly these types of demanding commercial applications where uptime, durability and versatility are critical,” said David Frank, senior vice president and president of electrification at Briggs & Stratton. “Its exchangeable design is key, allowing operators to easily swap batteries on the jobsite to reduce downtime, while achieving a standard charge time of just 75 minutes with a compatible Vanguard charger2. The battery’s versatility is a major asset; its standard interface allows it to power multiple product platforms. Like all Vanguard products, the Si1.5 is rigorously tested to ensure it can withstand tough environments, abuse, debris and dirt.”

Early feedback from contractors who have tested the new battery-powered turf rake has been overwhelmingly positive. Operators report that the machine dethatches just as effectively as its gas-powered predecessors while offering significant advantages.

The successful integration was facilitated by a deeply collaborative process. “Working with the Vanguard team was a truly supportive experience,” Putnam added. “Their responsiveness, technical expertise and customer-first mindset played a big role in helping us bring this new line of battery-powered turf renovation equipment to market successfully.”

The new TR-20eV Turf Rake powered by the Si1.5 battery will be on display at the National Parks & Recreation Exhibition & Conference in the Schiller Grounds Care booth (#529) September 16-17 in Orlando, FL.

1Total energy measured using a 0.2C discharge per IEC 61960-3:2017

2When the battery temperature is <30°C at the start of charging with the Vanguard 1425W Battery Charger

###

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of engines for lawn and garden, turf care and job site power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. Learn more at BriggsandStratton.com.

About Classen Turf Care Equipment

Classen Turf Care Equipment is a leading manufacturer of commercial-grade turf renovation products designed for landscaping professionals, municipalities, rental centers, and grounds maintenance crews. Known for durability, ease of use, and performance, Classen equipment includes aerators, seeders, turf rakes, and sod cutters that help professionals get the job done right, season after season.

With a commitment to innovation and productivity, Classen continues to evolve its lineup with new battery-powered solutions like the TS-20eV Seeder and TR-20eV Turf Rake. Developed in close collaboration with trusted partners like Vanguard, these next-generation machines offer lower emissions, reduced noise, and professional-grade performance, helping customers transition to more sustainable turf care without compromise.

Classen is part of the Schiller Grounds Care family of brands, proudly supporting landscape pros across North America and beyond.

