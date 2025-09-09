Gigamon Unveils Gigamon Insights, Delivering Instant AI Guidance Powered by Network-Derived Telemetry

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gigamon, a leader in deep observability, today introduced Gigamon Insights, an agentic AI application purpose-built for network-derived telemetry that will deliver instant guidance for Security and IT operations teams. Launching with integrations into SIEM and observability platforms from Elastic and Splunk and cloud services from AWS, Gigamon Insights boosts IT productivity by accelerating investigations without manually combing through dashboard data. Analysts can ask questions, query trusted metadata, and receive context-rich insights and recommended actions within the platforms they already use. By reducing mean time to resolution and freeing analysts for higher-value work, Gigamon Insights advances the company’s AI vision to help organizations detect previously unseen threats, resolve performance issues faster, and close compliance gaps across hybrid cloud environments.

Integrated into the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline, Gigamon Insights helps deliver faster investigations and root-cause analysis while maintaining data privacy through a flexible AI architecture that supports private or “bring-your-own” LLMs. Its agentic interface enables Security and IT teams to use pre-defined prompts or craft free-form queries to run analyses, generate insights, and take action. At the core of these capabilities is Gigamon Application Metadata Intelligence (AMI), which enriches network-derived telemetry with application-level context, helping to ensure that the insights generated are both trusted and actionable.

Accelerating AI Threats Demand a New Approach

As cyber adversaries increasingly use AI to move faster and exploit blind spots, security, network, and application teams face mounting challenges, compounded by a global shortage of skilled professionals. Traditional log-based tools were not designed to defend against this new wave of AI-powered attacks. According to the 2025 Hybrid Cloud Security Survey of more than 1,000 security and IT leaders, over half (53 percent) report increased attacks targeting their organization’s LLM deployments, along with a rise in AI-driven ransomware campaigns.

“AI continues to raise the stakes for Security and IT teams, requiring new approaches to secure, optimize, and manage networks and applications,” said Sarah Banks, vice president, product management at Gigamon. “Network-derived telemetry is the best way to truly know what is happening across hybrid cloud infrastructure. Gigamon Insights uses agentic AI to fuse this source of truth with AI at scale, delivering comprehensive business and technical answers directly into the security, observability and cloud tools our customers already trust.”

Advancing the Deep Observability Pipeline, Empowering the Ecosystem

Gigamon Insights builds on the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline, which delivers high-fidelity network telemetry, including packets, flows, and application-aware metadata, directly to cloud, security, and observability platforms. This solution helps close visibility gaps in SIEM and cloud tools by combining AI with trusted network data, providing immediate context-rich intelligence to help analysts respond faster and with greater precision.

Through the Gigamon agentic interface, analysts can run prompts or craft free-form queries to perform deep investigations, guided troubleshooting, and rapid incident response, equipping junior analysts to perform at the level of seasoned experts while helping teams reduce training costs, accelerate root cause analysis, and strengthen overall threat visibility.

Key Capabilities of Gigamon Insights Enables Organizations to:

Save valuable analyst time by accelerating investigations and reducing mean time to resolution

Detect advanced threats such as lateral movement and command-and-control activity, accelerating mean time to resolution (MTTR)

Identify compliance gaps (e.g., expired certificates, weak encryption)

Validate microsegmentation policies to improve Zero Trust enforcement

Maintain continuous visibility across hybrid cloud infrastructure using an independent source of truth

Guide troubleshooting activities in real time

“As enterprises move toward AI-driven architectures, one constant remains: the foundational value of network-derived telemetry,” said Alan Weckel, co-founder and analyst, 650 Group. “By pairing network-derived telemetry with generative and agentic AI, enterprises can accelerate time to insight and strengthen outcomes across cybersecurity, application performance, and network operations. That’s why deep observability is indispensable in the AI era, and we strongly support the vision Gigamon is bringing to market.”

Partner Perspectives

“As the leader in search AI, our mission is to turn data into answers,” said Santosh Krishnan, general manager, Observability and Security at Elastic. “Our partnership with Gigamon builds on that mission, adding a new layer of intelligence to our security platform. By integrating AI-driven network telemetry into Elastic Security, our customers gain deep observability and faster detection of emerging threats across hybrid infrastructure.”

“AI continues to be a cornerstone of our strategy to accelerate detection, investigation, and response workflows,” said Jackie Smith, global vice president, Platforms and ISV Partner Sales, at Splunk. "With the integration of Gigamon Insights, our joint customers can fuse network telemetry with the power of AI directly within their existing Splunk workflow, speeding time to insights and helping every user become a security and observability expert.”

"As organizations accelerate their cloud adoption journey, comprehensive visibility across hybrid environments is no longer optional—it's essential for maintaining robust security posture," said Olawale Oladehin, director of technology at AWS. "Our collaboration with Gigamon brings together AWS's cloud security capabilities with Gigamon network-derived telemetry, helping our joint customers detect threats faster and respond more effectively through AI. This integration shows our commitment to providing customers with powerful tools that enhance their security operations while maintaining the agility and innovation that cloud enables."

Flexible AI Architecture, Full Customer Control

Gigamon Insights combines a rich telemetry pipeline with a flexible LLM architecture to deliver AI-powered detection and troubleshooting across security, network, application, and cloud domains. Customers can choose private hosted models or integrate with their existing enterprise AI systems, maintaining full control over sensitive data while enhancing detection, investigation, and remediation capabilities. This partner-first approach enables organizations to adopt Gigamon Insights efficiently by leveraging existing investments in data stores, enterprise LLMs, and operational workflows.

Demonstrations at Visualyze Bootcamp showcase Gigamon Insights integrated with Elastic, Splunk, and AWS, illustrating how network operators can quickly investigate performance and congestion issues, how application teams can pinpoint latency sources, and how security teams can uncover hidden threats with speed and accuracy.

Availability

Gigamon Insights is a new capability powered by the company’s Application Metadata Intelligence (AMI) portfolio and is being previewed for customers at Visualyze Bootcamp, a virtual event running Sept. 9–11. General availability of Gigamon Insights and launch partner integrations will be announced in the fourth quarter of 2025, with additional partner integrations to follow.

About Gigamon

Gigamon® offers a deep observability pipeline that efficiently delivers network-derived telemetry to cloud, security, and observability tools. This helps eliminate security blind spots and reduce tool costs, enabling you to better secure and manage your hybrid cloud infrastructure. Gigamon serves more than 4,000 customers worldwide, including over 80 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises, 9 of the 10 largest mobile network providers, and hundreds of governments and educational organizations. To learn more, please visit gigamon.com.

Disclaimer: Gigamon Insights is still in development. The development, release, and timing of any product, feature or functionality described in this release is at the sole discretion of Gigamon, is subject to change at any time without notice, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions.

© 2025 Gigamon. All rights reserved. Gigamon and the Gigamon logo are trademarks of Gigamon in the United States and/or other countries. Gigamon trademarks can be found at www.gigamon.com/legal-trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

