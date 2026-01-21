Gigamon Recognizes Top Global Partners at 2026 Sales Kickoff

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gigamon, a leading deep observability company, announced its Catalyst Partner Program Award and Gigamon Technology Alliance Partner award winners at its annual sales kickoff event. Each of the recognized partners played a critical role in extending the company’s leadership position in the deep observability market in 2025, with Gigamon achieving a 50 percent market share in the first half of 2025, according to market research firm 650 Group. The Gigamon Catalyst Partner Program Awards highlight the outstanding success of top-performing partners and distributors that have helped deliver the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline to its global customer base. Gigamon also recognized its top Technology Alliance partner, from partners that include leading security, observability, and cloud vendors that integrate with Gigamon network-derived telemetry to deliver deep observability to joint customers.

“Our channel-first approach puts our global partners at the center of customer success,” said John Giacomini, chief revenue officer at Gigamon. “As trusted advisors and cybersecurity experts, they are empowering organizations with the deep observability needed to navigate in today’s AI-driven world and increasingly complex threat landscape. Today, we celebrate our top-performing partners, whose domain expertise and services are delivering the full value of the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline to customers around the globe.”

The Gigamon 2025 Catalyst Channel Award and Technology Alliance Award winners include:

Americas Partner of the Year - Enterprise, World Wide Technology: “This year marks a decade of partnership with Gigamon, during which time we’ve continued to expand our strategic collaboration and the value we jointly deliver. With AI-powered deep observability, Gigamon offers a critical foundation for our Global Cyber practice, as we continue to advance cybersecurity strategies for some of the largest enterprises in the world. We’re honored to be named Americas Partner of the Year and proud of our success,” said Chris Konrad, vice president, Global Cyber of World Wide Technology.

Americas Partner of the Year - Public Sector, GuidePoint Security: “Our partnership with Gigamon plays a critical role in how we support public sector organizations,” said Jim Quarantillo, regional partner, Federal, GuidePoint Security. “Together, we help agencies meet security mandates and achieve mission objectives by providing the visibility and expertise needed to secure today’s hybrid environments. We look forward to continuing this collaboration in 2026.”

APAC Partner of the Year, Prescient Solutions​: “We’re honored to receive the Gigamon APAC Partner of the Year award, recognizing the collaboration and innovation it takes to deliver best-in-class cybersecurity solutions to our joint customers. With Gigamon, our customers gain the deep observability needed in today’s AI-driven environments—enabling security teams to secure and manage increasingly complex hybrid cloud infrastructure,” said Nicholas Kirby, managing director of Prescient Solutions.

EMEA Partner of the Year, Vizst: “At Vizst Technology, we’ve always taken a deliberately focused approach—building long-term partnerships and going an inch thick and a mile deep on the technologies that genuinely move the needle for customers. Our collaboration with Gigamon allows us to design and deploy architectures that provide meaningful visibility, control, and resilience at scale. This recognition reflects the strength of that partnership and the outcomes we’re delivering together, and we look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with Gigamon as we support customers across EMEA,” said Richard Betts, CEO at Vizst Technology.

Technology Alliance Partner of the Year, Elastic: “Being named Alliance Partner of the Year reflects the strength of our collaboration with Gigamon and the potential in our joint roadmap. The Elastic integration with Gigamon Insights, previewed at Visualyze Bootcamp, is designed to deliver network-derived telemetry into the Elastic platform. Together, this innovative approach can help customers improve threat detection and accelerate investigations across complex hybrid cloud environments,” said Alyssa Fitzpatrick, GVP, Partner Sales, of Elastic.

Innovation & Collaboration Partner of the Year, NTT Data Brazil: “Our partnership with Gigamon helps us bring deep observability to customers across LATAM, supporting our focus on accelerating customer success. By integrating the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline into our regional offerings, we help organizations strengthen security operations and improve visibility across hybrid cloud environments. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Gigamon as we expand our joint impact across LATAM,” said Thales Cyrino, cybersecurity sales director, of NTT DATA LATAM.

Distributor of the Year, Americas, Carahsoft: “Carahsoft partnered with Gigamon in 2013 as its first distributor in the U.S. federal market, laying the foundation for a deeply collaborative and innovative relationship. Over the years, our partnership has expanded to serve federal, state, and local government; higher education; and K–12 organizations nationwide and in Canada. This recognition reflects the power of our continued collaboration and shared focus on innovation, as we work together to deliver the mission-critical deep observability our partners rely on to secure complex, hybrid cloud environments for their public sector customers,” said Chris Clarke, sales director, of Carahsoft.

Distributor of the Year, EMEA, Exclusive Networks: “We continue to push boundaries with Gigamon, each year deepening our partnership across the EMEA region to deliver unparalleled value to our partners and customers. We’re committed to continued growth and innovation together, and we share this award with our partner network as we expand access to the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline across the region,” said Paul Eccleston, chief business innovation officer, of Exclusive Networks.

Distributor of the Year, APAC, NextGen: “Gigamon is a valued partner for us, and our relationship is built on shared trust, collaboration, and a common goal of helping organizations gain deeper visibility into their digital environments. This award is a reflection of the strong momentum we’ve created together and the impact our teams are having in our region. We’re proud to support Gigamon’s continued growth and innovation, particularly as they bring powerful new AI-driven capabilities to market,” said Wendy O’Keeffe, managing director, of Australia & New Zealand NEXTGEN, an Exclusive Networks company.

Top Gigamon Community Partner, Indera Budiman, Techdata Systems Malaysia: “As cybersecurity continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, trusted community voices play a vital role in helping practitioners learn and adapt. The Gigamon VÜE Community brings more than 30,000 leading security and IT professionals together to share perspectives on Gigamon products, technology and common challenges. I am incredibly proud for being recognized with the Gigamon Community Partner award, celebrating the thoughtful, educational content I try to consistently bring to this important and growing community,” said Indera Budiman, solution consultant of Techdata Systems.





The Gigamon Catalyst Channel Program is a key component of the company’s continued success in delivering hybrid cloud security solutions. Since its inception, the Gigamon Catalyst Partner Program has received seven consecutive five-star ratings in CRN's Partner Program Guide. More information can be found here.

About Gigamon

Gigamon® protects the hybrid cloud networks and data of the world’s most complex organizations. The AI-powered Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline delivers complete visibility into all data in motion by providing trusted, network-derived telemetry directly to cloud, security, and observability tools. With AI-driven insights across packets, flows, and application metadata, organizations can detect threats concealed in encrypted and lateral traffic, resolve network and application performance bottlenecks, and validate compliance while reducing cost and complexity. Gigamon is trusted by over 4,000 organizations worldwide, including 83 of the Fortune 100, major mobile network operators, and public sector agencies at every level. Learn more at gigamon.com.

