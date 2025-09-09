OnePiece Labs × Solana Accelerator Officially Launches





PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnePiece Labs has launched its newest cohort, an elite group of Web3 innovators building on Solana. With support from OnePiece Labs, these teams are poised to develop a powerful ecosystem of high-performance dApps and critical infrastructure, pushing the boundaries of decentralized technology.

Over the next ten weeks, these founders will embark on a journey of product refinement, community growth, and ecosystem visibility—supported by OnePiece Labs’ hands-on approach and Solana’s fast, composable blockchain infrastructure. OnePiece Labs extends its sincere gratitude to the global Solana Superteams for their support in identifying and spotlighting talented builders from around the world.

Solana’s Momentum Meets Founder Ambition

Solana continues to solidify its position as the go-to chain for high-performance applications, with recent surges in both stablecoin activity and AI-native infrastructure. Over $250 million in USDC was minted on Solana in a single week, underscoring the rising demand for low-cost, high-throughput DeFi execution. Meanwhile, new innovations like DOLAI—a USD-backed, AI-enabled stablecoin—are being launched directly on Solana, designed for interoperability and agent-based finance. (1) (2)

These real-world advancements make Solana the ideal foundation for our latest cohort, which includes teams building across RWA tokenization, next-gen PayFi infrastructure, and AI-powered tooling. With fast settlement, composability, and a globally distributed user base, Solana provides everything founders need to bring impactful Web3 products to life—and OnePiece Labs is here to accelerate that journey.



Meet the Cohort

The cohort features ambitious builders across some of the most forward-looking Web3 verticals. Each project brings strong early traction, unique technical approaches, and a clear drive to scale on Solana:





AquaFlux is an RWA DeFi protocol that splits real-world assets into three tokens: P (Principal), C (Coupon), and S (Shield).

Founder: Yole Yu

Pitch: AquaFlux is the first DeFi-native structured RWA protocol that transforms real-world assets into programmable, composable tranches (P/C/S tokens) for risk-tailored yield strategies and secondary market liquidity.

Major Milestones: Co-incubated by Wanxiang & Pharos; launched on Pharos with 10M+ unique addresses, 68M+ on-chain transactions, and 230K+ Twitter followers. Signed MoU with Pharos and secured ecosystem grants. Active partnerships include ParaSwap, AutoStaking, OpenFi, and PNS.





Codigo is the end-to-end DevAI platform that takes Solana developers from idea to Mainnet securely and reliably.

Founder: JP Marcos

Pitch: Código is the first web3-native, end-to-end AI development platform—enabling teams to generate production-ready smart contracts and front-ends in minutes from a simple prompt. Built for scale, reliability, and security on Solana.

Major Milestones: Launched July 2nd with 1,400+ developers onboarded and 1,500+ custom Solana programs generated; 150 customers to date. Led by serial founders (SignifAI, Tango, Ownera), launching V2 on Sept 15 and partnering with Solana Superteams, Solayer, Eclipse, Metaplex, and Helio.





DNAi aims to be the first decentralized AI-powered health data platform.

Founder: Xiao Shu

Pitch: DNAi is an AI-powered health data platform on Solana that transforms personal genomics and BioWearables data into secure, verifiable digital assets—enabling users to control, monetize, and contribute to next-gen biomedical research.

Major Milestones: Beta app live on iOS with AI-driven analysis; 400K+ real-world genomic/medical data entries onboarding on-chain; integrated privacy-preserving AI agents; partnerships in motion with Solana-based wallets, wearable brands, genomics labs, and OKX Web3 for ecosystem support.





Internet Capital Markets for Trading Agents.

Founder: Danbee No

Pitch: Homo Memetus is building the world’s first agent capital market—where AI trading agents compete, evolve, and launch as tokenized, revenue-sharing funds based on real performance, not hype.

Major Milestones: Survival Dashboard live since April; 10+ agents achieved 100%+ PnL in 2 months; winner of OKX Accelerate Hackathon; partnerships with elfa.ai and TGmetrics; preparing launchpad alpha for September and raising a $500K SAFE + token warrant round.





Where Hugging Face meets Uniswap—turning every AI model into a tradable, royalty-earning asset.

Founder: Fernando Jia

Pitch: Intelligence Cubed (I³) is creating a decentralized “Nasdaq for AI” by minting AI models as on-chain assets priced via its Proof-of-Intelligence benchmark—powering real-time, tokenized model trading and crowd-owned AGI.

Major Milestones: 200+ models onboarded; 17.7K organic followers; $500K+ compute partnerships with Google Cloud, Azure & Cloudflare; 10+ PhD fellows & advisors from top-tier institutions, including Stanford and MIT.







MicroBonk turns meme hype into on-chain reserves, building the Bonk treasury of Solana.

Founder: Rony Cai

Pitch: MicroBonk transforms meme hype into on-chain reserves through a dual-token MemeFi treasury model ($MBONK + BONK), building the Bonk ecosystem’s financial backbone on Solana.

Major Milestones: Launched on letsBONK.fun as one of the first MemeFi treasury protocols; supported by Bonk core community; ecosystem leader Nom publicly backed $MBONK; early retail reshuffling led to <6% distribution; expansion roadmap includes RWA derivatives and meme-backed lending.







Digital Assets Simplified.

Founder: Ubair Javaid

Pitch: Nomyx offers a compliance-first, end-to-end platform for asset managers to seamlessly tokenize and move assets on-chain—deploying in days with configurable, composable infrastructure.

Major Milestones: $10M+ in contract value since Jan 2025; $450M+ in assets tokenized in Q3; backed by a Web3-native team (since 2014) with major L1/L2 partnerships and a recent Tier 1 financial institution deal processing $20T+ in annual volume.







Your AI-Powered Companion Device to Quit Nicotine Puffy redefines quitting nicotine through a dynamic, gamified experience powered by Solana and the SOON network.

Founder: DR.X

Pitch: Puffy is an AI-powered, Solana-integrated companion device that gamifies the journey to quit nicotine—rewarding users with $PUFF tokens and NFT upgrades as they reduce their intake through smart pods and interactive challenges.

Major Milestones: 30K+ devices ready to mint, 4,000 units already reserved; partnered with Oyster Labs (100K users) and Azuki. The Team boasts over $15M in DePIN hardware sales and deep ODM experience with Samsung & Kingston.





Spout brings corporate bonds and equities on-chain, offering compliant yield with privacy and DeFi composability.

Founder: Marc Ryan

Pitch: Spout brings institutional-grade investment products, such as corporate bonds and equities, on-chain—starting with a tokenized LQD ETF—offering compliant yield, privacy via FHE, and full DeFi composability.

Major Milestones: 2nd Place in Chainlink Hackathon (Tokenization/RWA); secured $50K Pharos grant; $10M in soft TVL commitments; testnet launching imminently.





TruEstate empowers global investors to access institutional-grade real estate through fully compliant, tokenized ownership in Japan.

Founder: Chien-Jung Chiang

Pitch: TruEstate enables global investors to access institutional-grade Japanese real estate through fully compliant, tokenized ownership.

Major Milestones: Strategic partnership secured with a major Osaka–Tokyo developer; first asset-backed SPV in progress. Collaborating with BOOSTRY and SMTB for licensed integration, a compliant Security Token pipeline is underway with legal advisors in Japan.





WagerVS is a sweepstakes-powered prediction platform where players create, join, and share predictions.

Founder: Lance Durand

Pitch: WagerVS is an AI-powered sweepstakes and prediction platform reimagining Web3 betting with transparent mechanics, community-driven wagering, and viral meme coin ETFs.

Major Milestones: 22B+ VS tokens wagered, 350+ monthly active users, $60K OTC raised; upcoming features include Telegram group revenue sharing, user-generated wagers, and gamified prize pools.

Next Steps

Over the next 10 weeks, these founders will gain traction through strategic support, high-impact programming, and connection to a broad network of operators, investors, and ecosystem leaders. Their work will be featured across industry conversations, community events, and Solana’s fast-growing builder ecosystem.

From live showcases to global-stage Demo Days, this cohort will be at the forefront of conversations shaping the future of decentralized technology.

About OnePiece Labs

OnePiece Labs is a founder-first accelerator based in Silicon Valley, focused on supporting early-stage Web3 startups from idea to global scale. With a network of 100,000+ community members, 80+ portfolio companies, and $60M+ in collective founder fundraising, with listings on OKX, Bybit, and Upbit. OnePiece Labs empowers visionary teams with the education, mentorship, and go-to-market resources they need to succeed. The accelerator runs thematic batches in partnership with leading Layer 1 ecosystems and investment networks.

