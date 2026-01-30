OnePiece Labs Launches Solana Bootcamp – APAC, Reinforcing Long-Term Commitment to the APAC Builder Ecosystem

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnePiece Labs, in collaboration with the Solana Foundation, today announced the launch of Solana Bootcamp – APAC . It is a builder-first program designed to help developers across the Asia-Pacific region confidently begin and advance their journey in the Solana ecosystem. The program will officially begin on February 23, 2026.





“This Bootcamp represents more than just a program—it reflects a shared belief between OnePiece Labs and Solana in the long-term potential of the APAC developer ecosystem,” said KJ Jia, Founder and CEO of OnePiece Labs. “By combining OnePiece Labs’ North American network and operational experience with Solana’s ecosystem support, we’re confident we can help APAC builders access better opportunities and build globally competitive products.”

KJ Jia, Founder & CEO of OnePiece Labs

Solana Bootcamp – APAC reflects the Solana Foundation’s continued commitment to supporting APAC as a strategic growth region, with sustained investment in developer education, ecosystem access, and long-term builder enablement. The bootcamp is designed to help both Web3 developers new to Solana and Web2 engineers exploring Web3 confidently enter and grow within the Solana ecosystem.

"APAC has some of the most active Solana communities, and we’ve already seen many meaningful projects and builder teams come out of the region. Through this bootcamp, we’re creating an accessible on-ramp for developers across Asia to learn about Solana and build with confidence," said Chaerin Kim, APAC Growth, Solana Foundation. "Over time, we hope this evolves into a durable support layer - offering more consistent touchpoints, better access to resources, and clearer pathways for APAC developers to continue building and shipping on Solana."

Chaerin Kim, Developer Relations of the Solana Foundation

In addition to structured courses, the bootcamp features invited industry expert sessions with investors from leading US/APAC institutions, independent investors, industry leaders, and developers across the Solana ecosystem. Through live discussions and workshops, these sessions provide builders with real-world insights into decision-making, product strategy, and ecosystem dynamics beyond code.





Participants who complete the program and workshops will receive non-transferable, on-chain builder credentials issued as Soulbound Tokens (SBTs). These credentials recognize verified learning progress and real execution and unlock ongoing ecosystem benefits, including priority access to future Solana hackathons, accelerator consideration, and curated ecosystem programs.

Solana Bootcamp – APAC represents a joint effort between OnePiece Labs and the Solana Foundation to build long-term infrastructure for APAC developers, connecting regional talent with global opportunities and strengthening the next generation of Solana-native products.

The program is built and operated by OnePiece Labs, leveraging its strong presence and influence in Silicon Valley and the U.S. market. With experience running multiple accelerator and incubator programs and supporting over 100 portfolio companies globally, OnePiece Labs brings deep operational expertise, ecosystem connectivity, and direct access to founders, operators, and industry leaders.

Registration is now open, with the first cohort launching on February 23.



About OnePiece Labs

OnePiece Labs is a Web3 Accelerator based in Silicon Valley. We provide acceleration, and invaluable community networks and resources to support founders building the decentralized Web3 future.

Website: https://www.onepiecelabs.xyz

Twitter (X): https://x.com/OnePieceLabs

Newsletter: https://web3inonepiece.substack.com

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

