NJIT Builds Real-Time Fan Sentiment Platform to Highlight World Cup Impact Across NYNJ Region

Newark, N.J., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) has announced the launch of an innovative fan sentiment and analysis platform that will capture and evaluate real-time reactions from fans throughout the year leading up to the FIFA World Cup 2026™. Built to support regional stakeholders with actionable insights, the platform reinforces NJIT's role as a leader in data-driven innovation. The platform will provide insights into how fans experience the world’s biggest sporting event, measuring the impact of the tournament across the region.

Developed and managed by students and faculty at NJIT’s Martin Tuchman School of Management (MTSM), the platform will measure and analyze fan reactions and sentiment before, during and after World Cup events, providing powerful insights into audience engagement. The dashboard aggregates data from social media and other online sources to capture fan sentiment and trends on a national scale, with particular focus on the New York/New Jersey region.

"NJIT is proud to contribute to the work underway by the FIFA NYNJ Host Committee with this innovative initiative,” said Teik C. Lim, president of NJIT. “This project exemplifies our commitment to community engagement and innovation. By harnessing the talents of our students and faculty to enhance a global event, we are providing invaluable real-world learning opportunities and showcasing NJIT’s strengths in AI and data analytics on the world stage."

"We are encouraged to see educational institutions and communities across our region finding innovative ways to be part of the World Cup,” said NYNJ Host Committee CEO Alex Lasry. “NJIT’s work is a powerful example of how the tournament can inspire participation beyond the stadiums — engaging students, fostering creativity, and strengthening our collective pride. Long after the final match, we want people to look back and say, ‘I was part of that moment,’ knowing that the legacy of 2026 opened doors and connected our region in lasting ways.”

By tracking trending hashtags, popular topics of conversation, and geographic patterns in fan activity, the platform provides a comprehensive, real-time view of what fans are discussing in the lead-up to and throughout the tournament. Leveraging advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, the dashboard highlights viral moments in real time, from game-winning goals to controversial referee calls, and gauges the sentiment surrounding them.

These live insights are designed to enable the NYNJ Host Committee and all regional stakeholders to stay closely connected to fan energy on the ground and online — tailoring local programming, communication strategies and engagement opportunities to what fans care most about and build a community-driven World Cup experience. The World Cup is expected to bring more than 1.2 million visitors to the region, with the final match — held at MetLife Stadium — to attract 1.5 billion viewers worldwide.

NJIT’s MTSM has a proven track record in leadership in data analytics and experiential learning developing scalable analytics platforms for live environments — including projects in esports, smart cities and emergency response.

To learn more about the work the NYNJ Host Committee is doing, visit their website and stay connected via Instagram, X, Facebook, and TikTok.

About the FIFA World Cup 2026™ New York/New Jersey Host Committee

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be the biggest sporting event ever, with three host countries, 16 host cities, 48 teams, and 104 matches uniting an entire continent to showcase a momentous new tournament format. The FIFA World Cup 2026™ New York/New Jersey Host Committee is the local organizing body responsible for delivering eight World Cup 2026 matches in the NY/NJ region, including the Final at MetLife Stadium. The organization coordinates with key city and state stakeholders, as well as FIFA, to ensure the world-class planning and delivery of infrastructure, facilities, and services. The committee’s goal is to create the most engaging, accessible, and impactful FIFA World Cup 2026™ experience for all fans, athletes, partners, and NY/NJ communities.

About New Jersey Institute of Technology

New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) is the greatest producer of technological talent and knowledge in New Jersey and is a nexus of innovation — a physical and intellectual focal point for innovative ideas, actions, and people. The Wall Street Journal ranks NJIT No. 26 nationally for alumni salaries, No. 30 for upward mobility and No. 50 for value. NJIT also is among the top 100 universities nationally for alumni earnings, according to Payscale.com, and is ranked No. 27 in the U.S. by The Princeton Review as a Best Value College, in addition to being rated among the top 50 public national universities and top 100 overall by U.S. News & World Report.

