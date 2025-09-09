Flourish Announces Integration with MoneyGuide

New York, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flourish, a platform that helps registered investment advisors (RIAs) execute on holistic financial plans to secure their clients’ financial futures, today announced an expanded integration between its cash management and annuities platform offerings, and MoneyGuide, a financial planning platform and part of the Envestnet wealthtech ecosystem.



Advisors using MoneyGuide can now easily see their clients' Flourish accounts and balances, enabling more holistic financial planning and improving portfolio visibility for the thousands of financial professionals using both platforms. The integration also addresses the fact that while most investors want to consolidate their financial activities in one place, only 37% of affluent investors currently use the same provider for both cash management and investment services.



“In today's increasingly volatile market, holistic financial planning has never been more critical. Our collaboration with Flourish addresses a significant gap by helping advisors incorporate the typically 20% of client net worth held in cash into their comprehensive financial planning models. When advisors can engage clients through rich, data-backed conversations that address their evolving objectives, relationships naturally deepen—and research shows that 56% of investors are willing to pay more for advisors who provide a clearly defined roadmap to achieve their financial goals. This integration empowers our advisors to deliver that level of holistic planning by giving them complete visibility into their clients' financial picture, enabling them to proactively identify opportunities and better serve the planning needs of all clients," commented Matt Wilson, Head of Strategy for MoneyGuide at Envestnet.



“When advisors can view the complete financial picture, including the significant portion of wealth typically held in cash, they're better positioned to have meaningful, data-driven conversations that deepen client relationships and drive organic growth” said Max Lane, Flourish CEO. “Our integration with MoneyGuide will deliver significant value to both financial advisors and their investors by streamlining operations while enabling more holistic wealth management."



Flourish has deep integrations across the RIA ecosystem, allowing advisors to incorporate Flourish products into their existing workflows while seamlessly serving clients. To learn more about Flourish’s integrations with the RIA tech stack, including MoneyGuide and Envestnet, please visit: https://info.flourish.com/integration-partners.



Over 1,000 RIAs managing over $2.6 trillion in combined assets trust Flourish to help them fully execute financial plans and bring more assets into their orbit. As a platform that helps RIAs grow by evolving from holistic advice to holistic implementation, Flourish also allows advisors to feature their firm’s branding as well as providing client-friendly marketing materials, premium support, the ability to charge advisor services fees, and more.



ABOUT FLOURISH

Flourish builds technology that empowers financial advisors, improves financial lives and retirement outcomes, and delivers new and innovative investment options to advisors. Today, the Flourish platform supports more than $7.5 billion in assets under custody and is used by more than 1,000 wealth management firms representing more than $2.6 trillion in assets under management. Flourish is wholly-owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). For more information, visit www.flourish.com.



Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied.



This feedback may not be representative of the experience of other customers, and is not a guarantee of future performance or success. Envestnet MoneyGuide and Flourish are separate and unaffiliated entities. This press release should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, individual or firm.



Flourish is an online platform through which investors can access financial services and products. Flourish’s offerings are provided by different entities and are subject to different terms, investor protections, and risks. Flourish Cash is offered by Flourish Financial LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member. Flourish Financial LLC is not a bank. Check the background of Flourish Financial LLC and its personnel on FINRA's BrokerCheck. Flourish Annuities refers generally to the annuity platform operated by Flourish Technologies LLC and to Flourish Insurance Agency LLC, and, where applicable, Flourish Financial LLC. Flourish Insurance Agency operates in its capacity as a licensed insurance producer with offices in Jersey City, New Jersey, and does business in California under the name Flourish Digital Insurance Agency, providing insurance services related to such platform. Variable annuities, defined in this context to include Registered Index-Linked Annuities (“RILAs”), are offered through Flourish Financial LLC. Annuities shown on the platform are sold through Flourish Annuities, and are issued by one or more licensed insurance companies. The Flourish entities mentioned above are affiliates. Flourish Cash and Flourish Annuities accounts are separate accounts and only assets in Flourish Cash accounts may be eligible for protection by the FDIC or SIPC. Please review the Legal section of our website, and the disclosures provided with each Flourish service or product for further information



An advisor’s ability to view client account information is subject to applicable privacy laws and clients' consent to such sharing.