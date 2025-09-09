Allsteel Reimagines Showroom Experience with D.C. Design Lab

Washington, D.C., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading workplace innovator Allsteel has opened its Design Lab in Washington, D.C., a dynamic, hands-on environment designed to explore the future of the workplace. Reflecting the brand’s “Living in Beta” philosophy, the lab operates as a living laboratory, an agile, evolving space where experimentation meets intentionality. Created in partnership with Gensler D.C., the Design Lab highlights Allsteel’s deep investment in the D.C. market, bringing together physical space, research, and human-centered design to support meaningful workplace transformation.

A departure from the traditional showroom model, the D.C. Design Lab has been designed to support six foundational workplace behaviors – Focus, Mentorship, Innovation, Collaboration, Socialization, and Learning – through a network of adaptable, intentionally designed zones, as part of Allsteel's broader Intentional Office framework. These settings invite clients and specifiers to engage in a real-time design process—experimenting with layouts, testing products, and using digital planning tools to co-create adaptive solutions. Additionally, the lab will be consistently refreshed with new products and prototypes, both in response to and anticipation of evolving market needs.

“The Allsteel D.C. Design Lab shows how intentional design can enable smarter work styles and authentic human interaction,” said Jason Heredia, Allsteel Vice President of Marketing and Client Engagement. “It’s not just a space, it’s a working laboratory where we continuously test ideas, learn from our clients, and evolve. This is what it means to live in beta: to listen, adapt, and lead through intentional design.”

The Design Lab represents a collaboration between leading architecture and interior design firm Gensler and the Allsteel Workplace Advisory (WPA) team. Marrying Gensler’s hands-on experience with the latest WPA research, the lab features different zones to emphasize a diverse range of approaches to the offices and styles of work:

Social Crossroads + All-Day Cafe

Located at the front of the lab, this zone fosters casual interaction and transitions between work modes. Visitors can engage in conversation, decompress between meetings, or participate in impromptu gatherings. The adjoining café space extends this informal feel, encouraging collaboration and connection through food, hospitality, and a welcoming atmosphere.

Today’s Boardroom Experience

This light-filled zone reimagines what a modern boardroom experience can be—serving as a high-visibility destination for presentations, hybrid collaboration, and purposeful conversations. Rather than functioning as a standalone room, the space is supported by a pre-function area that acts as a transition zone between the workplace and more formal engagements. This buffer area supports meeting prep, soft gatherings, and post-meeting decompression, enhancing the experience for both in-person and remote participants.



Designing for Impact

More than a static feature, sustainability is an ongoing conversation within the Lab. A dedicated installation encourages ongoing discussion and education around circularity, material transparency, and waste reduction. Through physical displays, evolving best practices, and client engagement, this zone serves as a space for teaching, learning, and activating sustainability in real time.

Co-Solutioning Zones

At the center of the lab, these zones embody Allsteel’s collaborative planning approach. Clients are invited to experiment with mockups, planning tools, and workstation layouts that support user autonomy, comparison, and refinement. Each zone is designed to support iterative decision-making and give clients confidence in their selections.

360° Leadership: Redefining Private Offices

The lab presents a range of practical office environments designed for different leadership styles and modes of work:

The Creator – for deep focus and strategic planning

The Conductor – for in-person interaction and team mentorship

The Coach – for welcoming, one-on-one development conversations

The Commuter – for hybrid-friendly, drop-in use

These thoughtfully designed offices integrate flexibility, hospitality, and digital equity to support both individual and team success.

Materials Lab + Digital Theatre

The Materials Lab is a resource for real-time design—where clients can explore finishes, test combinations, and make confident selections with the support of digital tools. Nearby, the Digital Theatre serves as a flexible venue for presentations, learning, and larger social engagements, all styled in a color palette aligned with D.C.’s refined aesthetic.

"Creating the D.C. Design Lab alongside Allsteel was an opportunity to respond directly to the unique pace and culture of Washington’s design community,” said Emma Chang, Principal and Design Director at Gensler. “Every space is intentionally crafted to support collaboration, innovation, and digital equity—hallmarks of the region’s forward-thinking workplace strategies. The expansive windows and grand ceiling gestures create a striking street presence while welcoming abundant daylight inside, fostering an inviting environment where the design community can gather and imagine the future of office space."

The Allsteel D.C. Design Lab is now open at 1050 17th Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, D.C. 20036. The lab will welcome visitors by appointment, offering a personalized experience of the future of work. For more information or to schedule a visit, please visit www.allsteeloffice.com or contact our D.C. team.

