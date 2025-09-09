TransCore Receives IBTTA Toll Excellence Award for Groundbreaking New York City Congestion Pricing System

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCore has been honored with the prestigious International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association’s (IBTTA) Toll Excellence Award in the Private Sector Innovation category for its pioneering work in developing the advanced tolling system that underpins the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Bridges & Tunnels’ (MTA B&T) Central Business District Tolling Program (CBDTP), the first congestion pricing program of its kind in the United States.

Launched on January 5, 2025, the Central Business District Tolling Program is a transformative initiative aimed at reducing congestion, improving travel reliability, enhancing air quality, and generating critical funding for New York City’s public transportation infrastructure.

“The CBDTP’s results demonstrate how innovation and close collaboration can deliver real, measurable benefits in one of the world’s most complex transportation environments,” said Whitt Hall, President and CEO of TransCore. “In just months, the program has reduced congestion, improved travel speeds, reduced accidents, and is already generating substantial new funding for public transit. We’re proud to partner with the MTA on a solution that is improving daily life in Manhattan and setting a model for sustainable urban mobility worldwide.”

Setting a New Standard for Urban Tolling

TransCore designed, manufactured, deployed, and now operates and maintains the advanced tolling system that is at the core of the CBDTP. Built to operate in one of the world’s most complex transportation environments, the system uses machine vision cameras, convolutional neural networks, and advanced machine learning to identify, classify, and form toll transactions for vehicles in real time. Unlike traditional tolling systems that form complete transactions at the roadside, TransCore’s solution shifts the formation and processing logic to a centralized host environment, marking the first tolling solution in the United States to utilize machine learning technology.

This innovation enables a significantly lighter roadside infrastructure footprint to process transactions in a highly automated, real-time manner at scale while maintaining exceptional system performance and accuracy.

The system is powered by TransCore’s Infinity® Digital Lane System, enhanced with embedded AI and machine learning to automate vehicle classification, streamline image processing, and reduce the need for roadside hardware. Originally purpose-built for New York’s unique urban environment, Infinity captures raw data from overhead detection points and processes it centrally into accurate, real-time transactions—delivering the performance, scalability, and design flexibility required to manage one of the busiest traffic districts in the world. The system is designed to be future-ready, supporting dynamic pricing models by time-of-day, dwell time, or vehicle miles traveled, as well as discounts and exemptions. It also integrates with third-party multimodal providers, such as taxis and rideshare services, ensuring flexibility as mobility patterns evolve.

The all-overhead, AI-powered tolling solution processes every vehicle entering Manhattan’s Congestion Relief Zone with exceptional accuracy, without the need for in-ground sensors or transponders. Its modular, compact design with built-in resilience and remote diagnostics minimizes disruption during installation and maintenance. To preserve the character of New York City, the equipment was developed with input from city architects and manufactured in neighborhood-specific colorways, ensuring it blends seamlessly into the streetscape.

To further support city operations, TransCore also developed a mobile tolling unit that can be deployed during large-scale events, utility work, or to meet temporary coverage needs.





Immediate, Measurable Impact

Since its launch, the CBDTP has delivered measurable improvements in congestion relief, travel speeds and air pollution. Published data and MTA statements highlight tens of thousands fewer vehicles entering the zone each day, faster bus and commute times, and increased transit funding — all achieved within months of go-live. These outcomes validate the tolling system’s ability to deliver on the city’s ambitious goals for mobility, safety, and sustainability.

The technology and innovation pioneered in New York City is beginning to inform other tolling projects across the country, demonstrating that congestion pricing can be implemented at scale to achieve meaningful transportation, environmental, and funding outcomes.





About TransCore

A global leader in the transportation industry, TransCore provides innovative technical solutions and services for all-electronic tolling, congestion pricing, tolling back office, access control, and intelligent transportation systems. TransCore has distributed millions of RFID tags and deployed thousands of electronic toll collection, open road tolling, and managed lanes. Its systems capture billions of toll transactions per year and support the United States’ most accurate and advanced toll collection operations.

TransCore is a subsidiary of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense, and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense, and public security segments.

