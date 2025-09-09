Hershey RV Show Marks Multiple New RV Models and Breakthrough Technologies for Winnebago Industries’ Premium RV Portfolio

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor recreation product manufacturer, will debut several new models and cutting edge innovations across its industry-leading lineup of premium RV brands at the Hershey RV Show in Hershey, Pa., Sept. 10-14, 2025. Winnebago Industries’ brands will feature over 120 models, host test drive opportunities and have experts on site to help attendees select the perfect RV for their next adventure.

“Each of our premium brands—Winnebago, Grand Design, and Newmar—brings a distinct legacy to the RV experience, yet they share a common purpose: to elevate life outdoors,” said Amber Holm, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer at Winnebago Industries. “Whether you're seeking luxury, adventure, or family-friendly features, our latest product lineups offer something for every RV enthusiast—enabling more time in nature and creating lasting memories with loved ones.”

Here are just a few of the product highlights consumers can experience at the show:

Winnebago

As the company’s flagship brand, Winnebago continues to be a pioneer in the RV industry with a full range of product lines rooted in high quality, technology and customer care – from an array of travel-trailers to industry-leading camper vans, compact and full-size class C, and class A motorhomes. At the Hershey RV show, with nearly 70 units on display, Winnebago will feature several exciting product updates across their motorized and travel trailer lines including some of their most popular products such as Thrive, Access, Micro Minnie as well as the View/Navion, Ekko and Travato camper vans.

Within motorhomes, the Winnebago View and Navion set the standard for compact Class C models, and the brand’s most popular floorplan, the 24D, will be on display with an all-new refreshed look and innovative features such as Winnebago Connect smart RV control system, upgraded Lithionics lithium-ion battery systems, and enhanced driver assist features. North America’s best-selling camper van, the Travato, will also be featured with refreshed interior and exterior designs released earlier this year. Stop by to see why Travato leads the market with unmatched efficiency, advanced energy systems, and all-season comfort. Show attendees will also have an opportunity to compare and contrast nine EKKO units in both Transit and Sprinter floorplans in the Winnebago display.

The new Thrive travel trailer has been hailed as “the next big thing” in RVs. Thrive is built around the belief that premium outdoor living shouldn't require compromise. It addresses a growing consumer desire for easy, elevated comfort while introducing a new class of laminated towables that offer more features, more flexibility and more intentional design than other travel trailers on the market. A high-quality, lightweight, modern travel trailer that is redefining design expectations in its category, Thrive represents a renewed energy for the Winnebago brand, reflecting a commitment to delivering the most innovative, customer-focused RV experiences.

In addition to Thrive, Winnebago will showcase completely redesigned, all-new lines of Access and Micro Minnie travel trailers packed with residential features and modern design touches. With multiple floorplans available in a range of sizes, consumers are sure to find an RV to meet their needs.

Grand Design RV

Grand Design RV is set to make a bold statement with its innovative 2026 product lineup. From category defining fifth wheels and toy haulers to travel trailers and now, an award-winning motorized RV line, Grand Design is known for pushing the boundaries of quality and innovation. At Hershey, Grand Design will highlight several product lines, including the acclaimed Lineage motorhome series, Momentum toy haulers and a special edition Solitude fifth wheel model.

Designed in collaboration with popular RV influencers, “Less Junk, More Journey”, the Solitude LJMJ414 will be on display for consumers to tour and available for orders. The sleek and stylish fifth wheel includes multiple highly-requested features from experienced RVers, including a side patio, full outdoor kitchen, full-size residential bathtub and bedroom fireplace with televator for the TV.

Grand Design is proud to bring the Lineage LVTI, a luxury camper van, to attendees of the world’s largest RV show. The Lineage LVTI features sleek European styling and the tallest interior height in the segment. With split air conditioning systems, double-pane acrylic skylights, a patent-pending shower system and optional pop-top tent to sleep 4, the Lineage LVTI sets a new standard in the camper van class.

In addition, attendees will be able to explore the new Momentum 339M toy hauler floor plan that features zero gravity side and back patios, outdoor kitchen, OmniConnect technology, industry first continuous flooring throughout the coach including the garage, MORryde independent suspension, and a spacious garage with the award-winning LiftSuite drop-down bed system.

Newmar

Built in Nappanee, Indiana, Newmar motorcoaches have been synonymous with unrivaled outdoor luxury experiences for more than 50 years. At the Hershey Show, the brand will unveil its all-new Freedom Aire and Summit Aire models for the first time to consumers, highlighting the brand’s commitment to customer-centered design and innovation.

The Freedom Aire, Newmar’s first ever compact class C motorhome built on a Mercedes-Benz 4500 chassis, redefines what’s possible in the compact luxury space. It features an optional industry-leading, space-maximizing furniture configuration that combines theater seating with a king-sized Murphy bed that transforms into a spacious dinette, offering ample room to work, relax, and live on the road.

The all-new Summit Aire is built on a Freightliner® Cascadia foundation and represents where raw power meets refined living. Owners can tackle any road condition with confidence, while the industry exclusive full air-ride cab system ensures they arrive at their destination ready to enjoy the moment. And with an impressive 30,000-pound towing capacity, Summit Aire lets adventurers bring their favorite toys along for the ride! Available in two 45’ floorplans, including a bunk model ideal for families.

In addition to these exciting debuts, attendees can explore a full range of Newmar coaches - from the gas-powered Bay Star to the luxurious London Aire. The display will also feature Super C favorites like the Supreme Aire and 34’ Grand Star. Consumers will also have the opportunity to test drive select models, including the Bay Star and Dutch Star Class A and Super Star Class Super C coaches.

Learn more about these products and others featured at the Hershey RV Show on the Winnebago, Grand Design RV and Newmar websites.

