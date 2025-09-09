Swift Navigation’s Partner Program Becomes Largest Hardware Ecosystem for Centimeter-Accurate GPS

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation, a leader in precise positioning technology, today announced that its Swift Partner Program has grown to include over 20 GNSS receiver manufacturers, establishing it as the largest hardware ecosystem among GNSS correction providers. This milestone, achieved less than two years after the program’s launch in October 2023, is accelerating the adoption of precise positioning in mass-market applications across automotive, robotics, mobile, and mapping.

Centimeter-accurate, reliable, and cost-effective positioning technologies are key to unlocking vehicle autonomy, industrial automation, and next-generation location-based mobile applications. However, integrating precise positioning can add complexity and cost to the product design cycle, which can delay product launches and lead to suboptimal user experiences. By enabling precise positioning at scale, Swift Navigation and its partners are accelerating the deployment of autonomy and automation across industries.

“Reaching this milestone with over 20 partners is a powerful validation of our ecosystem-first strategy,” said Holger Ippach, Executive Vice President of Product and Marketing at Swift Navigation. “We believe that by creating an open and collaborative platform, we empower our customers to select the best hardware for their needs, streamline their design process, and future-proof their investments. This success is a shared one, and it highlights how our collective efforts are making precise positioning more accessible and scalable than ever before."

Ecosystem-Driven by Design

Swift's ecosystem approach is redefining how precise positioning scales by enabling correction delivery across the industry’s broadest hardware base, from chipsets to complete systems. This receiver-agnostic strategy provides customers with a wide range of interoperable components and options for any stage of the design cycle. The Swift Partner Program solidifies Swift’s leadership among correction service providers, offering unmatched interoperability and accelerating time-to-market for OEMs and device makers.

Customers can maintain complete control over their hardware roadmap, selecting the best components for their needs without being tied to a proprietary corrections stack. The Skylark™ Precise Positioning Service's receiver-agnostic architecture supports integration at every level of the technology stack, giving partners the flexibility to build low-power modules, multi-frequency systems, or full-featured receivers.

Swift’s collaborative method spans the entire OEM lifecycle, including:

Co-defining precision targets from the outset.

Validating designs through joint testing of early samples in labs.

Rigorously field-testing in real-world use case conditions to ensure performance at scale.



This positions Swift as a key infrastructure layer for precise positioning that is hardware-agnostic, scalable, and capable of supporting mass adoption across various industries.

Built-in Customer Benefits

Swift’s ecosystem approach delivers several key benefits to customers:

Streamlined Design : Provides a wide array of interoperable components, allowing developers to optimize for performance, cost, and footprint, and even retrofit existing systems.

: Provides a wide array of interoperable components, allowing developers to optimize for performance, cost, and footprint, and even retrofit existing systems. Minimized Costs : Customers have access to multiple hardware vendors and flexible pricing options, which minimizes costs and avoids lock-in.

: Customers have access to multiple hardware vendors and flexible pricing options, which minimizes costs and avoids lock-in. Accelerated Integration: Deep OEM collaboration, rigorously tested mass deployed components, and joint debugging reduce integration risk and accelerate the integration process.



Continuous Innovation & Future-Proofing

Swift’s technology is designed to evolve quickly to keep customers ahead.

Future-Proof Receiver Investment : Skylark can ingest new satellites and signals as they launch, maximize the precision of quad-frequency receivers, and boost the accuracy of cost-effective receivers.

: Skylark can ingest new satellites and signals as they launch, maximize the precision of quad-frequency receivers, and boost the accuracy of cost-effective receivers. Continuous Improvements : Swift continuously expands coverage based on customer needs and uses machine learning to improve accuracy and adapt to atmospheric variability in real time.

: Swift continuously expands coverage based on customer needs and uses machine learning to improve accuracy and adapt to atmospheric variability in real time. Freedom to Evolve: Partners can switch, upgrade, or expand their hardware without changing their corrections pipeline.



Partner Quotes

Among the more than 20 GNSS receiver manufacturers in the Swift Partner Program, the following partners commented on their collaborations with Swift. Each offers Skylark-compatible products—ranging from chipsets and modules to complete GNSS receivers, smart antennas, and integrated systems.

Skylark-Compatible Chipsets

Sony Semiconductor Solutions

“Our collaboration with Swift Navigation brings high-accuracy positioning to compact GNSS devices using our low-power, high-performance CXD5610GF GNSS receiver IC. Seamless compatibility with Skylark enables developers to integrate precise positioning into wearables, mobile trackers, and other space-constrained applications—while maintaining multi-day battery life in continuous operation,” said Kenichi Nakano, General Manager, Analog LSI Business Division, GNSS Product Dept. at Sony Semiconductor Solutions.

STMicroelectronics

“Close collaboration with Swift Navigation during the development phase of our new TeseoVI chipset has produced a very high performance GNSS platform that integrates seamlessly with Skylark, and is tailored for automotive safety and autonomy,” said Luca Celant, General Manager, Digital Audio and Signal Solutions Division at STMicroelectronics. “Optimized for ADAS L2+ and autonomous driving, the integrated solution streamlines system integration, cuts cost, accelerates time-to-market, and delivers lane-level accuracy essential for next-generation driver assistance and autonomy.”

Skylark-Compatible Modules

Quectel

“Quectel is dedicated to delivering high-performance positioning solutions to our customers. By integrating Skylark’s advanced GNSS corrections with our high-precision modules, such as the LG290P and LC29H, we are empowering developers with flexible, cost-effective options to bring centimeter-level accuracy to applications in intelligent driving, robotics and micromobility with reliable performance across Skylark’s extensive coverage area,” said Brandon Oakes, Director, GNSS, Short Range and Channel, Quectel Wireless Solutions.

Septentrio

“Skylark unlocks the full potential of our mosaic and AsteRx receivers, combining multi-constellation, multi-frequency performance with robust interference resilience,” said Jan Van Hees, Business Development Vice President at Septentrio. “This gives our customers the confidence to deploy centimeter-accurate positioning in demanding applications such as robotics, surveying, and autonomous systems."

Telit Cinterion

“Swift’s Skylark integration brings real‑time RTK corrections directly into our SE868K5-RTK and SE868K5-DR modules—enabling centimeter‑level accuracy for precision agriculture, drone operations, asset tracking, and other high‑value IoT applications,” said Marco Argenton, Senior Vice President of Product Management, IoT Modules at Telit Cinterion. “Whether in open skies or GPS-challenged environments like urban canyons or underground structures, our modules—coupled with Skylark—deliver unmatched positioning performance with minimal power consumption in a compact form factor, and achieve centimeter-level accuracy within seconds.”

Skylark-Compatible Receivers

Bad Elf

“Skylark’s broad and continuous coverage gives our Flex and Flex Mini customers the confidence to operate in geographies that typically aren't served,” said Larry Fox, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Bad Elf. “With continental coverage across North America, Europe, and large parts of Asia-Pacific, customers know they’ll get consistent, real-time centimeter-level accuracy with high reliability, wherever they go.”

Calian

“Through our collaboration with Swift, we now offer Skylark-ready smart antennas that have been rigorously tested for performance and reliability,” said Christopher Russell, Vice President of Sales for Calian GNSS. “Together, we deliver high-precision positioning that customers can trust for applications such as navigation, driver safety, robotics, and UAVs—while dramatically reducing integration time.”

Emlid

“By pairing Swift’s Skylark Precise Positioning Service with our lightweight and rugged Reach receivers, we are delivering a turnkey surveying and mapping solution that’s easy to deploy, cost-effective, and capable of achieving centimeter-level accuracy in seconds—even in challenging environments,” said Igor Vereninov, Co-founder and CEO of Emlid.

Join the Ecosystem

At Swift, we believe the future of precise positioning depends on openness, collaboration, and scale. If you're building the next generation of GNSS hardware, let’s work together to accelerate what’s possible: https://www.swiftnav.com/ecosystem

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation is a global technology company pioneering reliable, affordable high-accuracy positioning to unlock autonomy and automation at scale. Its SkylarkTM Precise Positioning Service improves the accuracy of standard Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), such as GPS, from several meters to a few centimeters. Skylark powers more than 10 million vehicles and devices deployed by leading automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, robotics companies, and IoT system integrators. Learn more about how Swift is building the infrastructure to enable a safer and more productive future at swiftnav.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41b1e69d-c1bb-4d57-bbcb-804ef2bc23f5