DEME launches liquidity program

DEME Group NV today announced the launch of a liquidity program designed to enhance the trading liquidity of its shares, reduce volatility, and improve overall market access and flexibility. The program will be managed by KBC Securities, acting as independent intermediary, and will be conducted in compliance with all applicable rules and regulations.

The liquidity program will commence on September 15, 2025.

“We are pleased to launch this program, which reflects our commitment to ensuring efficient trading conditions and supporting our shareholder base,” said Stijn Gaytant, Chief Financial officer of DEME. “By facilitating liquidity, we seek to make our shares more accessible to a broad range of investors.”

Attachment